Hot Mama! Britney Spears' Best Bikini Moments: Photos

Britney Spears is the queen of letting loose on Instagram.

From trolling her own family to showing off her sexy dance moves in barely-there ensembles, Spears, 40, uses the social media platform to express herself to the fullest.

Ever since Spears' near-14-year-long conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, with her dad, Jamie Spears, being suspended as the conservator of her estate two months prior, the Princess of Pop has shown her loyal fans who she really is now that she is no longer under the legal bind.

IS BRITNEY SPEARS EYEING ANOTHER LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY?

From sharing her true thoughts about her estranged family, in which she has accused her famous family members of taking advantage of her $60 million estate while she was under the conservatorship, to stripping down into nearly nothing on Instagram, Spears is showing the world another side of herself — and we are here for it!