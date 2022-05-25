Back At It Again! Britney Spears Shows Off Her Naughty Tattoos While Dancing In Her Home
Oops!... She Did It Again. If there's one thing about Britney Spears that holds true, it's her consistency to show off her entertaining dance moves.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, May 24, Spears shared a throwback video of herself letting loose in her house. In the fun-filled video, the Princess of Pop is seen twirling around and shaking her hips to the music playing in the background while wearing a yellow off-the-shoulder crop top and extremely short booty shorts.
While dancing, the songstress put her fingers by her shorts waistline, pulling them down just enough to expose her two tattoos right above her intimate area and another tattoo on her lower back. "4 months ago … I thought my hair looked dope !!!" she captioned the clip.
BRITNEY SPEARS 'HAVING EMERGENCY THERAPY SESSIONS AT ALL HOURS LATELY,' SPILLS SOURCE
Letting loose on the platform isn't new to Spears, as she often shares videos showing off her dance moves while flaunting her toned tummy, in addition to posting nude photos with emojis and her hands covering her private parts.
Apart from using Instagram to entertain her 41.2 million followers, she recently teased on the platform that she may be getting back to work following the November 2021 termination of her near-14-year-long conservatorship. In a since-deleted Instagram post on Tuesday, Spears revealed she met with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and The Weeknd, who are collaborating on a new HBO series titled The Idol.
“Here’s me today meeting the director of @euphoria today and @theweeknd,” Spears captioned the quick video of the trio together, with the musician commenting a red heart emoji and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, teasing, “New character in euphoria?”
In June 2021, Levinson and The Weeknd announced their project that follows a rising pop star and her romance with a L.A. club owner who leads a secret cult. The "Save Your Tears" artist and Lily-Rose Depp play the lead characters.
Though filming began in November 2021, Variety reported in April that the six-episode series was undergoing significant reshoots — cue Spears' character?
The "Toxic" performer hinted at her role in the film in November, spilling at the time that she “just shot a movie titled ‘THE IDOL.'” It's unclear whether she was referring to Levinson's upcoming project or something else entirely.