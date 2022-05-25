Back At It Again! Britney Spears Shows Off Her Naughty Tattoos While Dancing In Her Home

Oops!... She Did It Again. If there's one thing about Britney Spears that holds true, it's her consistency to show off her entertaining dance moves.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, May 24, Spears shared a throwback video of herself letting loose in her house. In the fun-filled video, the Princess of Pop is seen twirling around and shaking her hips to the music playing in the background while wearing a yellow off-the-shoulder crop top and extremely short booty shorts.