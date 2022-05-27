Is Britney Spears Eyeing Another Las Vegas Residency?
Britney Spears may love Las Vegas, but she has no plans to make Sin City her temporary home with a new concert residency anytime soon, it has been reported.
The Princess of Pop sent her fans into a frenzy last weekend when she posted videos and photos of herself at the new Resorts World Las Vegas, which rolled out the red carpet for Spears upon her arrival. Spears was joined by fiancé Sam Asghari and best friend/ agent Cade Hudson, who were featured in Spears' post from their trip to Nevada.
Though many speculated her recent trip could be the beginning of signs of a larger partnership between Spears and the hotel, an insider has since confirmed to TMZ that she isn't even entertaining getting back on stage any time soon.
BARING IT ALL! FANS GO WILD OVER BRITNEY SPEARS' RISQUÉ PHOTOSHOP FAIL
Nevertheless, Resorts World Las Vegas made it clear they would love to have her, as they put a massive billboard of Spears on the side of the building with a message that read: “Resorts World Loves Britney.”
Spears' last Las Vegas residency, Piece of Me, took place at Planet Hollywood in 2014 and 2014. The "Toxic" vocalist announced in 2018 she would begin another residency in Sin City at Park MGM, but the plan fell through after her near-14-year-long conservatorship turned sour.
Spears was placed in the legal bind in 2008 following a public meltdown, with her estranged dad, Jamie Spears, serving as her conservator of estate at the time. He was suspended from the role in September 2021 following a headline-making court battle in which the star accused him of being abusive in his position. In November 2021, a judge ruled to terminate the conservatorship, granting Spears the freedom she has long been waiting for.
While under her father's control, Spears maintained in an Instagram post that she wouldn't "be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think."
BRITNEY SPEARS PERFORMS HEARTBREAKING DANCE TO 'HALO' AFTER LOSING MIRACLE BABY
"This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!!" continued her post from July 2021, which was around the same time Spears' lawyer requested that her dad be "removed as conservator because it is in [the] best interest of the conservatee."
As Spears continues to enjoy her freedom with her soon-to-be hubby, as she's been posting sweet moments from their several trips as of late, her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, is busy tracking her dad down to submit to a deposition regarding his alleged misconduct while serving as the musician's conservator.