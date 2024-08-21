Britney Spears Biopic: Everything to Know About Jon Chu's 'The Woman in Me' Adaptation

Britney Spears hyped up her followers when she posted an exciting announcement on X on August 1.

"Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned 🌹🎥," said the pop star.

Reports confirmed that the project would be an adaptation of her best-selling book, The Woman in Me, with Jon M. Chu as the director and Marc Platt as the producer.