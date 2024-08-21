Britney Spears Biopic: Everything to Know About Jon Chu's 'The Woman in Me' Adaptation
Who Will Work Behind the Scenes in Britney Spears' Biopic?
Britney Spears hyped up her followers when she posted an exciting announcement on X on August 1.
"Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned 🌹🎥," said the pop star.
Reports confirmed that the project would be an adaptation of her best-selling book, The Woman in Me, with Jon M. Chu as the director and Marc Platt as the producer.
What Is Britney Spears' Biopic About?
The biopic will explore the stories Spears shared in her memoir, which sold over 2.5 million copies in the U.S. alone after its release.
The Woman in Me explores the early days of her career — her time at the Mickey Mouse Club, her relationship with Justin Timberlake and her conservatorship.
“I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support," she told readers.
Chu and Platt have not yet released any details about the biopic's plot.
Who Will Play Britney Spears in the Biopic?
Rumors surrounding Spears' biopic claimed Sydney Sweeney might play the role of the "…Baby One More Time" singer, though no official announcement has been made.
On the other hand, Millie Bobby Brown expressed her desire to lead the project on the silver screen.
"I want to play a real person and I think for me, Britney. [It] would be Britney Spears. I think her story, first of all, resonates with me," the Stranger Things star said on The Drew Barrymore Show. "Just growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger. I mean, same thing with you. I see the scramble for words [in her interviews] and I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only."
Spears, at the time, dismissed the idea of having a biopic because she was "not dead."
Who Will Star in the Film?
There is no news about the cast of Spears' biopic so far.
Has the Production for Britney Spears' Biopic Started?
As of press time, neither Chu nor his team have given an update regarding the production schedule. The "Toxic" singer has also not posted any information on her social media pages.
When Will Britney Spears' Biopic Be Released?
The official release date remains unknown as production has not yet started.