'This Is What We Feared': Britney Spears' Should Have Been Kept Under Conservatorship Amid Fears for Her Mental Health, Source Claims

Though father Jamie Spears was harsh on the pop star throughout the 13-year conservatorship, insiders admitted Britney has some very serious issues that require assistance. Now that she has been freed from the arrangement since 2021, confidantes are worried she has turned to drinking and drugs.

Following the supposed incident between Britney and Paul on Wednesday, May 1, concern has mounted as the photos of the 42-year-old eerily resemble those of the “Toxic” singer’s previous “meltdowns” in front of the cameras in 2007 and 2008.