'This Is What We Feared': Britney Spears' Should Have Been Kept Under Conservatorship Amid Fears for Her Mental Health, Source Claims
Should they have freed Britney?
Just three days Britney Spears and boyfriend Paul Soliz allegedly got into a physical altercation while at the Chateau Marmont, sources close to the star revealed they believe she should have been kept in a conservatorship amid fears for her mental health.
Though father Jamie Spears was harsh on the pop star throughout the 13-year conservatorship, insiders admitted Britney has some very serious issues that require assistance. Now that she has been freed from the arrangement since 2021, confidantes are worried she has turned to drinking and drugs.
Following the supposed incident between Britney and Paul on Wednesday, May 1, concern has mounted as the photos of the 42-year-old eerily resemble those of the “Toxic” singer’s previous “meltdowns” in front of the cameras in 2007 and 2008.
“I hate to say it, but the way this is all going — this is what we feared,” one source confessed, referencing the images that featured Britney walking out of the L.A. hotel barefoot, carrying a pillow and covered in a blanket as police arrived at the scene.
At the height of the #FreeBritney campaign, fans demonized Jamie for controlling his daughter's entire life, however, some think the patriarch may not have been so wrong after all.
“The narrative of Britney having been locked away for no good reason other than her dad being evil and wanting to work her for every last penny has always been wrong,” another source spilled. “There is no question that Jamie Spears is a flawed father and the way that Britney was put to work in Vegas was awful. It should never have happened.”
“However, there is also no question that the conservatorship — and the interventions prior to it — happened for a reason and it wasn’t because her dad wanted to make some nefarious money grab,” they added of the legal contract, which began in 2008.
“It was put in place because Britney has serious mental health issues and was going completely off the rails,” the insider continued.
Before the alleged altercation between Britney and Paul, a source close to Jamie, noted, “I have never believed that Jamie is the villain in this situation.”
“I think he has been unfairly vilified by people who know nothing about the situation and have nothing to do with it. I hate to say it, but he could be vindicated,” they shared of the father-of-three.
They even pointed out how Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny, who ruled over Jamie and Britney’s case, never put the mother-of-two through a mental evaluation when she ended the conservatorship.
At the time, Judge Penny claimed there was “no need for a capacity declaration,” adding how the conservatorship was voluntary.
