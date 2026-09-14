Britney Spears Calls Out Her Estranged Dad Jamie While Celebrating Her Sons' Birthdays: 'I Wonder Why God Took My Father's Legs Away'

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Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM Britney Spears appeared to reference her estranged father, Jamie Spears, in a deleted post.

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In the caption, she began, “He’s pushing Jayden when I started to use my own feet, not guided by anyone. For some reason, as a baby he always did that, I thought it was cute.” She then directed a message toward Jamie, writing, “GUIDE ME AND LEAD ME WITH YOUR FEET FOR YOUR NAMESAKE.” Britney went on to reflect on the restrictions she said she experienced. “For 15 years I was never allowed to say my name in the land of the free and travel spontaneously. Not one time... Every place I traveled was for work for my dad and mother…” she added.

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Britney Spears - Instagram Post (09/13/2026) - He’s pushing Jayden when I started to use my own feet not guided by anyone. For some reason as a baby he always did that, I thought it was cute… GUIDE ME AND LEAD ME WITH YOUR FEET FOR YOUR NAMESAKE.. For 15 years I was never… pic.twitter.com/n2JK3zrkLF — Pokémon Spears 🌵 (@PokemonSpears) September 13, 2026 Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM

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‘I’ve Been The Bigger Person Always’

Source: MEGA Britney Spears celebrated sons Jayden James and Sean Preston Federline with separate birthday tributes.

The pop star also opened up about her experiences traveling to North America. While she said her friends had told her Mexico “isn’t that great,” she described her own experiences there as something that brought her to “cloud 9.” “I could feel my inner child 100 percent awaken and never felt so alive. My d--- life… it’s crazy these are just words, but if people honestly knew the difference in my spiritual connection when I flew out of the country, they would nod and understand.. But you all know me; I’ve forgiven and been the bigger person always, RIGHT,” she shared.

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Britney Referenced Her Father’s Amputation

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Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM Jamie Spears reportedly had his leg amputated in 2023 after complications from a knee replacement.

Britney then appeared to make another pointed reference to Jamie and his health struggles. The “Sometimes” singer wrote, “I wonder why god took my father’s legs away? Did he take my name away and existence in MURICA HOME OF THE FREE !! 📐📐📐📐📐📐📐 Ps… cus I can go wherever I want now, SO GRATEFUL!! Pss… was that our first conversation? Nice to meet u all!!” Britney included a photo of herself with her sons in the post. She wore a purple print bikini in what appeared to be a warm vacation setting while holding Sean’s hand. Sean appeared to be pushing Jayden along with his other hand. As OK! previously reported, Jamie reportedly had to have his leg amputated in 2023. A source from the family’s hometown of Kentwood, La., recently shared details about his health struggles. "He had a knee replacement and got a terrible infection from it," the insider informed a news publication, noting that the difficult decision was made as "a last resort" after he underwent numerous unsuccessful surgeries, and there was no other option but to amputate.

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Britney Celebrates Her Sons

Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM Britney Spears shares Jayden and Preston with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Amid the emotional message about her father, Britney also focused on celebrating her boys and marking their milestones. In another birthday post dedicated to Jayden, the singer shared her hopes of being the “best mommy” she can be. “Happy birthday to my handsome young boy oh dear lord we have this beautiful thing called life in front of us,” she wrote. “It’s such a beautiful delicate thing,” she added. “I hope I can be the best mommy in the world every day of ur life!!!!” The Grammy winner paired the message with a photo of Jayden during a photoshoot and another picture of him as a child. Britney also shared a sweet throwback photo of herself with Jayden and Preston when they were toddlers.

She Sends Preston a Birthday Message