Jamie Spears Health Shocker: Britney's Father Has Leg Amputated After 'Terrible Infection'
Jamie Spears faced an unfortunate setback in his health.
The estranged father of Britney Spears had to have his leg amputated last month, a source from the family's hometown of Kentwood, La., recently revealed.
"He had a knee replacement and got a terrible infection from it," the insider informed a news publication, noting the difficult decision was made as "a last resort" after the 71-year-old underwent numerous unsuccessful surgeries before there was no other option but to amputate.
Jamie's ongoing health woes come just two months after he was photographed outside of his house, notably looking much thinner than usual, as OK! previously reported.
The sighting occurred after the news broke in August that Jamie spent weeks in the hospital, where he underwent surgery after an infection caused him to become "severely ill." Some reports claimed he was receiving treatment at an outpatient facility after his release.
Upon evaluation, doctors concluded the infection was likely caused by complications from a knee replacement surgery he had done in the mid-2000s.
Jamie's medical problems caused him to lose more than 25 pounds, a source claimed at the time.
The concerning situation prompted Britney to consider doing the unthinkable — possibly try to fix the broken relationship she has with her father despite him being responsible for the 13-year abusive conservatorship she was freed from in November 2021.
The fear of regret once it's too late is what's pushing the pop star to attempt moving past the trauma she endured for more than a decade, especially as her dad's health woes hit Britney when she was already at a low place following her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, 29, filing for divorce from the "Toxic" singer, 42, the same month Jamie was hospitalized.
Sam had been Britney's main support system throughout the six years they were together, only 14 months of which they were married, leaving The Woman in Me author to be left with little to no loved ones to lean on.
Since then, Britney seems to be making small strides with her family, as she was recently spotted celebrating her birthday with her mom, Lynne, brother, Bryan, and her manager, Cade Hudson, on Saturday, December 2.
Lynne allegedly even spent the night at Britney's place, which was almost unimaginable after the yearslong estrangement between the mother-daughter duo.
The pair seemed to be at peace, with one photo showing Britney resting her head on her mom's shoulder as they cozied up on the couch together, and another featured the three family members smiling wide with their arms around each other on the "Circus" hitmaker's special day.
