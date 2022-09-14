Britney Spears Wishes Estranged Sons Preston & Jayden Happy Birthday Despite Not Wanting To See Teenagers
Britney Spears is sending her sons love on their birthdays amid their estrangement.
"Happy birthday Preston and Jayden !!!" the princess of pop, 40, captioned her two throwback Instagram photos with her teenagers on Tuesday, September 13. "Love you both so much !!!"
Britney, who shares her teenage kids with ex-husband Kevin Federline, clarified the selfie with her eldest son and the standing photo with both boys were taken last year, seemingly when she wasn't at such extreme odds with her offspring.
Sean Preston turned 17 on Wednesday, September 14, and younger brother Jayden turned 16 on Monday, September 12.
Despite the "Toxic" songstress showing her boys love, she is still grappling with the shameful comments they made about her as a mother. One day after Jayden's birthday, his mom lamented in a since-deleted post: "I'm afraid to inform you guys, I'm not willing to see you until I feel valued."
Britney's declaration came on the heels of an interview her ex-husband, 44, did in which he claimed Preston and Jayden chose not to see the musician for "a few months" due to her NSFW social media activity.
"The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her," Kevin revealed in the August interview, going on to share that they chose to not attend Britney's June wedding to Sam Asghari.
Britney responded to the father of her children's jaw-dropping interview on social media, accusing her boys of acting "hateful" towards her whenever they would come over or she would try to bond with them. Britney's claims led to her ex posting since-deleted videos of her bickering with the boys, who were 11 and 12 respectively at the time.
The family drama has only intensified in recent weeks, with Jayden candidly saying in an interview that his mom has "struggled" as a parent while backing his grandfather, Jamie Spears, who kept the mother-of-two in a conservatorship for nearly 14 years.
In Britney's latest response to her sons' claims, she admitted she felt "desperate" and "pathetic" when she tried to be in the boys' lives more. "All I know is my love for my children is more than anything and I'm sorry if I ever hurt you guys in any way."