Britney Spears Wishes Estranged Sons Preston & Jayden Happy Birthday Despite Not Wanting To See Teenagers

"The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her," Kevin revealed in the August interview, going on to share that they chose to not attend Britney's June wedding to Sam Asghari.

BRITNEY SPEARS SUBTLY SHADES ESTRANGED TEENAGE SONS WITH SULTRY DANCING VIDEO

Britney responded to the father of her children's jaw-dropping interview on social media, accusing her boys of acting "hateful" towards her whenever they would come over or she would try to bond with them. Britney's claims led to her ex posting since-deleted videos of her bickering with the boys, who were 11 and 12 respectively at the time.