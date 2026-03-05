Britney Spears' Manager Cade Hudson Confirms Well-Being Fears With Emotional Statement After Star's 'Unfortunate' Arrest: 'Completely Inexcusable'

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears' manager, Cade Hudson, is not happy with her recent arrest. In a statement released on Thursday, March 5, the pop star's longtime friend did not sugarcoat her headline-making DUI.

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” the statement obtained by an outlet read. “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.” Hudson added that Spears' sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, “are going to be spending time with her” throughout her recovery. "[Her] loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being," the manager concluded.

Fans had strong reactions to Hudson's statement about her arrest. "It won't turn out well. Your loved ones are your family that exploited you. We need Britney Spears' version and if she needs help, let her express it!!!! TeamCon must not return!!!!! #FreeBritney F--- CADE!!!" one social media user wrote via X. "Don't let it be a TeamCon trick to get their hands on Britney Spears again right now that she sold her catalog. We're watching you, Cade!! Keep your hands off, no 'plan for Britney' will turn out well. We only believe what Britney Spears says #JusticeForBritney," the same fan expressed. Another individual wrote: "Let them try to trap Britney Spears and see that we won’t riot and burn down the court houses BECAUSE THAT IS NOT THE SOLUTION."

When Was Britney Spears Arrested?

The musician was arrested on Wednesday, March 4, for allegedly driving under the influence. She was pulled over by California Highway Patrol officers in Ventura County at approximately 9:28 p.m. local time, booked around 3:02 a.m., and released three hours later. She was driving in Westlake Village, near her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Spears was sent to the hospital "immediately" after being pulled over to get her blood alcohol content drawn, per a TMZ report. Her reading was reportedly .06, and the legal BAC limit is .08 percent. However, the cops reserve the right to charge someone with a DUI if they observe them exhibiting intoxicated driving behaviors.

Britney Spears Displayed Erratic Behavior Over the Past Few Months

