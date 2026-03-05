or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Britney Spears
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Britney Spears' Manager Cade Hudson Confirms Well-Being Fears With Emotional Statement After Star's 'Unfortunate' Arrest: 'Completely Inexcusable'

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears' manager, Cade Hudson, said the pop star's DUI arrest is 'inexcusable,' and he hopes she gets the 'help she needs.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 5 2026, Updated 1:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears' manager, Cade Hudson, is not happy with her recent arrest.

In a statement released on Thursday, March 5, the pop star's longtime friend did not sugarcoat her headline-making DUI.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Britney Spears was arrested for DUI.
Source: mega

Britney Spears was arrested for DUI.

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” the statement obtained by an outlet read. “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

Hudson added that Spears' sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, “are going to be spending time with her” throughout her recovery.

"[Her] loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being," the manager concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Britney Spears was sent to the hospital after getting pulled over.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was sent to the hospital after getting pulled over.

Fans had strong reactions to Hudson's statement about her arrest.

"It won't turn out well. Your loved ones are your family that exploited you. We need Britney Spears' version and if she needs help, let her express it!!!! TeamCon must not return!!!!! #FreeBritney F--- CADE!!!" one social media user wrote via X.

"Don't let it be a TeamCon trick to get their hands on Britney Spears again right now that she sold her catalog. We're watching you, Cade!! Keep your hands off, no 'plan for Britney' will turn out well. We only believe what Britney Spears says #JusticeForBritney," the same fan expressed.

Another individual wrote: "Let them try to trap Britney Spears and see that we won’t riot and burn down the court houses BECAUSE THAT IS NOT THE SOLUTION."

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When Was Britney Spears Arrested?

Image of Cade Hudson spoke out about Britney Spears' arrest.
Source: MEGA

Cade Hudson spoke out about Britney Spears' arrest.

The musician was arrested on Wednesday, March 4, for allegedly driving under the influence. She was pulled over by California Highway Patrol officers in Ventura County at approximately 9:28 p.m. local time, booked around 3:02 a.m., and released three hours later. She was driving in Westlake Village, near her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Spears was sent to the hospital "immediately" after being pulled over to get her blood alcohol content drawn, per a TMZ report. Her reading was reportedly .06, and the legal BAC limit is .08 percent. However, the cops reserve the right to charge someone with a DUI if they observe them exhibiting intoxicated driving behaviors.

Britney Spears Displayed Erratic Behavior Over the Past Few Months

Image of Britney Spears shared questionable dance videos to social media recently.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears shared questionable dance videos to social media recently.

Spears raised well-being concerns over the past few months as she shared a series of racy posts to Instagram, dancing and twerking in skimpy attire.

In December 2025, the star was spotted leaving the Stonehaus wine bar in Westlake Village, Calif., with a champagne flute in hand, per photos obtained by Page Six.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.