Britney Spears Sold Her Music Catalogue for $200 Million in Order to 'Correct History': Source

Britney Spears has finalized a deal to sell her music catalogue for a reported $200 million. A source revealed that this decision is all about “correcting history.” The pop star, known for her headline-grabbing life, aims to ensure her legacy is preserved.

Source: MEGA Britney Spears sold her music catalogue for $200 million.

At 44, Spears has experienced a remarkable journey, evolving from a Mickey Mouse Club child star to a chart-topping artist. By partnering with Primary Wave, a New York-based music publishing company, she takes a significant step to solidify her status in the music industry. “This is Britney f------ Spears, who shaped pop culture, influenced every artist, and still does,” a close friend stated. The source insisted that it’s time for the world to treat her with the respect she deserves.

Source: MEGA The deal transfers rights to the singer's biggest hits.

Legal records confirm that Spears signed the deal on December 30, transferring rights to her most famous tracks, including “…Baby One More Time” and “Oops! … I Did It Again.” However, she retains all rights related to her name, image and likeness.

The deal effectively doubles her net worth, estimated by Forbes to be around $150 million. This marks a significant increase from the $60 million estimated in 2021, as other pop stars such as Taylor Swift and Beyoncé achieve billionaire status.

Source: MEGA Britney Spears retains rights to her name and likeness.

“This is about honoring her legacy,” the source emphasized. Spears’ journey has been filled with challenges, particularly her lengthy conservatorship, during which she was deprived of control over her finances and life decisions.

In her memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears reflects on her struggle, stating, “Thirteen years went by with me feeling like a shadow of myself… my father and his associates having control over my body and my money … makes me feel sick.” Despite these hardships, Spears managed to release several albums and undertake world tours. However, her public breakdown and the conservatorship controversy hindered potential brand deals.

Source: MEGA Sources said the move is about protecting Britney Spears' legacy.

In recent months, Spears faced further drama as her ex-husband Kevin Federline made controversial claims in his memoir. Yet, sources clarify that her decision to sell her catalogue is not connected to Federline’s allegations. “Kevin has nothing to do with the music,” an insider stated.