Britney Spears Transported to Hospital 'Immediately' After DUI Arrest as Fans Panic Over Mental Health Fears: Report

Britney Spears visited a California hospital early Thursday morning, March 5, after being arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. California Highway Patrol officers transported the troubled pop star to the hospital "immediately" after pulling her over in order to draw blood and determine her blood alcohol content, sources close to Spears revealed to TMZ shortly after news broke about her shocking DUI arrest. The "Toxic" singer was reportedly driving her vehicle alone when she was stopped by police in Westlake Village, which is not too far from Spears' home.

Britney Spears' BAC Was Below Legal Limit Despite Arrest

Source: MEGA The pop star was transported to the hospital to determine her BAC level.

While Spears did not sustain any injuries, she was still brought to the hospital to test her BAC levels — which sources claim was .06. In California, the legal BAC limit is .08 percent, however, cops can still charge an individual with a DUI if they observe erratic driving or related behavior. Spears arrest and hospital visit comes as fans and friends remain panicked over the "Circus" singer's mental health.

Britney Spears was Emotional While Being Booked in Jail

Source: MEGA Britney Spears' longtime manager, Cade Hudson, called her arrest 'inexcusable.'

In response to an emotional Spears being booked in jail for allegedly driving under the influence, her longtime pal and manager, Cade Hudson, shared a statement expressing disappointment in the 44-year-old while appearing to confirm concerns about her well-being. "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable," Hudson declared. "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

Britney Spears' Sons to 'Spend Time' With Star After DUI Arrest

Source: MEGA Britney Spears' sons are reportedly to 'spend time' with the singer after her arrest.

He noted Spears' sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, are "going to be spending time with her" as she recovers from the incident. "Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being," Hudson concluded. Spears' fans also expressed widespread fears after the "Circus" hitmaker's arrest, as many remain distrusting of her family following the award-winning artist's abusive 13-year conservatorship — in which she spent more than a decade under her father, Jamie Spears, controversial control.

Princess of Pop's Fans Sound the Alarm

Source: MEGA Britney Spears was previously in a 13-year abusive conservatorship until November 2021.