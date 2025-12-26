Britney Spears' Heartbreaking Holiday: Pop Star Celebrated Christmas With One Son — While the Other One Stayed With Her Sister Jamie-Lynn
Dec. 26 2025, Published 6:32 p.m. ET
Britney Spears wasn’t alone this Christmas.
The pop star marked the holiday with her youngest son, Jayden James, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, a news outlet reported on Friday, December 26.
Britney Spears Spent the Holiday With Her Youngest Son
The “Lucky” singer and her 19-year-old son had a “great” time celebrating in California, while Spears’ oldest son, Sean Preston, could not join in the festivities due to “work obligations.” Instead, Sean, 20, celebrated with his aunt Jamie-Lynn Spears and her family.
"Britney had a fun time celebrating Christmas with Jayden — it's been such a special holiday," a source told a news outlet.
Britney Spears' Family Ties Are Under the Microscope
Britney’s relationship with her children has been under the microscope for years, though she reconnected with Jayden last year after a long estrangement. She's yet to do so with Sean.
Scrutiny on the family's relationship heightened following the release of her ex-husband's memoir in October. The book marked the first time the former dancer has spoken out about his three-year marriage to the "Circus" artist.
Kevin made several damning claims about his ex-wife in this book and included private text messages between himself and Jamie-Lynn, where she reacted to her older sister publicly “lashing out” at her two sons.
“Honestly, this makes me want to cry because I feel for those boys so much. I’m her little sister by 10 years, and I can’t imagine what her actual children must feel like at times, but I am familiar with the feeling of being a dingy trying to survive in a wave caused by another’s ship, feeling like you have to rescue yourself. I always wanted her to get better, especially for the boys,” she allegedly wrote.
- Bikini-Clad Britney Spears Cozies Up to Sam Asghari Lookalike on PDA-Packed Boat Ride as Dating Rumors Swirl: Watch
- Bikini-Clad Britney Spears Nearly Has a Nip Slip as She Touches Herself in Provocative Clip
- Bikini-Clad Britney Spears Seductively Twirls Around in New Video as Mental Health Concerns Swirl
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kevin Federline Shared Private Text Messages With Jamie-Lynn Spears
Jamie-Lynn allegedly confessed she “started to resent” Britney for her treatment of her nephews, adding, “I’m still trying to come to terms with how she could be so unaware of anything outside of herself.”
In a second text message written by Jamie-Lynn, she allegedly wrote, “I don’t think there’s enough money or material things in the world that would be enough to repay y’all [Kevin and his wife, Victoria Price] for doing what she [Britney] couldn’t be bothered to do as a parent. And I’m sure my sister has never thanked y’all for raising her children.”
Kevin, who was married to Britney from 2004 to 2007, was asked whether he asked Jamie-Lynn for her permission to include their private text message in the book. “I don’t want to comment on that,” he replied, per Yahoo.
Britney Spears and Jamie-Lynn Spears' Relationship Is Estranged
Jamie-Lynn and Britney’s relationship has been estranged since at least 2019. Tensions heightened after the Nickelodeon alum published her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, in 2022, just two months after Britney’s conservatorship lawsuit concluded.
“As I was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention, she was writing a book capitalizing on it,” the "Toxic" singer wrote about her relationship with her sister in her 2023 tell-all, The Woman in Me. “She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous.”