Britney Spears' Heartbreaking Holiday: Pop Star Celebrated Christmas With One Son — While the Other One Stayed With Her Sister Jamie-Lynn

Britney Spears wasn’t alone this Christmas. The pop star marked the holiday with her youngest son, Jayden James, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, a news outlet reported on Friday, December 26.

Britney Spears Spent the Holiday With Her Youngest Son

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram; MEGA Britney Spears spent Christmas with her youngest son, Jayden James.

The “Lucky” singer and her 19-year-old son had a “great” time celebrating in California, while Spears’ oldest son, Sean Preston, could not join in the festivities due to “work obligations.” Instead, Sean, 20, celebrated with his aunt Jamie-Lynn Spears and her family. "Britney had a fun time celebrating Christmas with Jayden — it's been such a special holiday," a source told a news outlet.

Britney Spears' Family Ties Are Under the Microscope

Source: @jamielynnspears/Instagram Britney Spears' son Sean Preston spent the holidays with his aunt Jamie-Lynn Spears.

Britney’s relationship with her children has been under the microscope for years, though she reconnected with Jayden last year after a long estrangement. She's yet to do so with Sean. Scrutiny on the family's relationship heightened following the release of her ex-husband's memoir in October. The book marked the first time the former dancer has spoken out about his three-year marriage to the "Circus" artist. Kevin made several damning claims about his ex-wife in this book and included private text messages between himself and Jamie-Lynn, where she reacted to her older sister publicly “lashing out” at her two sons. “Honestly, this makes me want to cry because I feel for those boys so much. I’m her little sister by 10 years, and I can’t imagine what her actual children must feel like at times, but I am familiar with the feeling of being a dingy trying to survive in a wave caused by another’s ship, feeling like you have to rescue yourself. I always wanted her to get better, especially for the boys,” she allegedly wrote.

Kevin Federline Shared Private Text Messages With Jamie-Lynn Spears

Source: MEGA Kevin Federline included private text messages between himself and Jamie-Lynn Spears in his 2025 memoir.

Jamie-Lynn allegedly confessed she “started to resent” Britney for her treatment of her nephews, adding, “I’m still trying to come to terms with how she could be so unaware of anything outside of herself.” In a second text message written by Jamie-Lynn, she allegedly wrote, “I don’t think there’s enough money or material things in the world that would be enough to repay y’all [Kevin and his wife, Victoria Price] for doing what she [Britney] couldn’t be bothered to do as a parent. And I’m sure my sister has never thanked y’all for raising her children.” Kevin, who was married to Britney from 2004 to 2007, was asked whether he asked Jamie-Lynn for her permission to include their private text message in the book. “I don’t want to comment on that,” he replied, per Yahoo.

Britney Spears and Jamie-Lynn Spears' Relationship Is Estranged

Source: MEGA Britney Spears and Jamie-Lynn Spears' relationship has been estranged since 2019.