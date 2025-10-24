or
Article continues below advertisement
Britney Spears' Sons Are 'Terrified' and 'Worried' About Their Mom, Kevin Federline Claims: They 'Stopped Seeing Her'

britney spears sons terrified stopped seeing her
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram;MEGA

Kevin Federline claimed Britney Spears’ sons are 'terrified' and 'worried' about her behavior.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 24 2025, Published 8:55 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Federline revealed why their sons have pulled away from Britney Spears.

During the Thursday, October 23, episode of “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” the former backup dancer shared that their eldest son, Sean Preston Federline, 20, recently stopped wanting to see their mom after a troubling visit that left them “terrified” and “worried.”

Article continues below advertisement

“[Britney] saw one of my sons one day this year, and he decided not to go back over there because of what he saw,” he claimed.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Britney Spears' sons are concerned about her well-being, according to Kevin Federline.
Source: Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube

Britney Spears' sons are concerned about her well-being, according to Kevin Federline.

Article continues below advertisement

He added that their younger son, Jayden, 19, had been visiting his mom more often, but that recently changed, too. Britney previously mentioned she spent Christmas 2024 with him.

“He’s been over there quite a few times over the past year, and he’s stopped seeing her in the last few months because of the situation,” Kevin said.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

Still, he refused to expose the exact details of what they witnessed.

“That’s my sons’ story to tell if they decide to. I mean, the things that they’ve seen are shocking, right?” Kevin claimed. He then recalled a heartbreaking moment. “So shocking that one of my sons came to me and called me and was like, ‘I don’t know what to do. I’m afraid mom is going to die.’”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Britney Spears celebrated Christmas 2024 with her son Jayden Federline.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears celebrated Christmas 2024 with her son Jayden Federline.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Kevin released his memoir, You Thought You Knew, on October 21. In the book, he wrote that Britney favored Jayden while Preston felt left out for years.

"I don't doubt she loved them both, but her actions made it clear who came first," Kevin penned, explaining that Preston struggled with “night terrors” and a constant need for reassurance. He said the emotional scars “remained” as the boys got older.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin also described moments from their childhood when Britney allegedly frightened them at night.

"They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ‘Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand," he claimed. "Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kevin Federline said the boys stopped visiting their mom.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Kevin Federline said the boys stopped visiting their mom.

Article continues below advertisement

The claims didn’t stop there, as Kevin wrote that the “Oops!... I Did It Again” singer once forced her way into his home with “one b--- hanging out of a ripped shirt,” and that there were several disturbing interactions with the kids over the years.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kevin Federline has expressed his concerns over the pop star's well-being.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Kevin Federline has expressed his concerns over the pop star's well-being.

Article continues below advertisement

"One night, after another unsettling visit, the boys came home and said, 'We're done. We're not going back,'" he shared.

According to Kevin, once they cut off the visits, “the tension in our house evaporate[d]. They weren't bouncing between two worlds anymore."

