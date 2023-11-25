Jamie Lynn Spears Avoids Question About Her Estranged Relationship With Sister Britney Spears
Jamie Lynn Spears broke her silence on her estranged relationship with sister Britney Spears, however, she did not give much of an answer as to where the feuding siblings stand.
On the latest episode of the UK reality show, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, the 32-year-old was asked by host Fred Sirieix whether she and the pop sensation get along.
“I love my sister,” she replied.
Although she did not address if she and the 41-year-old are on speaking terms, she did go into detail about how much she looked up to her older sister over the years.
“Anything my sister did I always thought was the best,” she explained. “When it came to my sister, even if I felt anything, if anyone said anything I was ready to go.”
“I was like, ‘Don’t talk about my sister, she’s the best,'” Jamie added.
Despite her gushing remarks about Britney, the duo have had a tumultuous relationship due to the “Toxic” singer’s 13-year conservatorship controlled by their father.
In June 2021, the Zoey 101 star shared a post assuring fans that she supports her sister through this tough time for their family.
“I can assure you that I’ve supported my sister long before there was a [Free Britney] hashtag, and I’ll support her long after,” she wrote. “My sister knows I love and support her. That’s the only person I owe anything to.”
Later, in January 2022, she went on Good Morning America and claimed she tried everything she could to help Britney out of the controversial conservatorship.
“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter, so when she needed help, I set up ways to do so,” she stated at the time. “I went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family.”
However, Britney did not see Jamie’s behavior over the years as helpful, as she alleged her family “should all be in jail” for how they treated her.
She has also publicly called Jamie “scum” and a “selfish little brat” for using her for her fame and claimed the Dancing With the Stars contestant turned a blind eye to the abuse Britney experienced.
Most recently, in her memoir The Woman in Me, the musician said Jamie used the end of her conservatorship as a cash grab by releasing her memoir titled Things I Should Have Said.
“As I was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention, she was writing a book capitalizing on it,” Britney penned. “She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous.”