OK Magazine
OK Magazine
Britney Spears Chugs Champagne as She Chaotically Dances in See-Through Dress

Source: MEGA:@britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears chugged champagne and danced in a see-through dress in a chaotic social media post.

July 23 2025, Published 12:37 p.m. ET

Britney Spears is letting loose!

The 43-year-old pop star lit up Instagram with a now-deleted video showing her twirling around in a sheer slip dress while clutching a bottle of Veuve Clicquot.

The "Sometimes" singer spun and stumbled barefoot across the living room as she completed her look wearing black gloves, her signature smudgy eyeliner and tousled blonde locks.

At one point, she smiled at the camera and took a sip straight from the champagne bottle.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The pop princess wore a see-through dress and drank champagne.

Her dress, a delicate number with thin straps and lace panels, showed off her toned figure — leaving almost nothing to the imagination.

This wasn’t her only eye-popping post lately. On July 16, she shared another bizarre video of herself dancing erratically in a red bikini top trimmed with lace, matching bottoms and black knee-high boots.

She even threw on a studded face mask partway through the clip as she instructed the videographer, saying, “Go high, sweetie.”

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears also made a strange post about adopting a baby.

The singer didn’t add any captions and turned off comments on the post. She had two versions: one framed in a red border and another with a swimsuit strut.

Just days earlier, Spears randomly posted a throwback photo of Miley Cyrus wearing a sports bra and leggings while flashing a peace sign.

Britney Spears

Then, on July 14, Spears left fans stunned once again — this time by claiming she had a new child.

“I haven’t worked out in years so I put this little pink one-piece on and PLAYED !!!” the "Circus" singer wrote, sharing a video of herself twirling in a light pink swimsuit with a plunging neckline and cut-outs. She finished the look with black heeled boots and a wide-brimmed black hat.

"How are you beautiful people this morning ??? I need coffee ☕️ and I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl 😉😉😉 !!! Her name is Lennon London Spears 🤪🤪🤪 !!!" she surprisingly added.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears has two sons from her previous marriage.

Britney then randomly mentioned that she now lives overseas.

"This is 30 seconds of my random silly workout !!" she continued. "I hate working out but 3 hours of my footage was all stolen !!! It kinda hurt my stomach to see it disappear because well I sweat my a-- off and had a white jacket on !!!"

"Lennon today has on [an] adorable dress 👗🤣🤣🤣 !!! It says I’m NEW HERE !!! SO PLEASE STOP TALKING TRASH AMERICA !!! I’ve decided to move to Italy 🇮🇹😉😉😉 !!!" she concluded, leaving fans totally confused.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Fans were shocked by the 'Sometimes' singer's bold outfit.

However, multiple sources confirmed that Britney has not legally adopted a child.

In reality, the "Toxic" hitmaker is a mom to her two teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Though things were rocky for a while after Kevin moved the boys to Hawaii, Britney and Jayden have been rebuilding their bond.

In a sweet post from June, Britney gushed over her youngest, writing, “He is 6’3 and his hands are so big now !!! How long am I going to be in shock ??? It’s so incredibly crazy, it’s not even funny !!! I’m blessed !!! Just please be careful with my heart too !!!”

