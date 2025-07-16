or
Britney Spears Puts on Odd Dance Performance in Busty Red Bikini: Photos

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears moved wildly in a new dance video while sporting a red bikini.

By:

July 16 2025, Published 6:01 p.m. ET

Britney Spears wants to dance "till the world ends."

The pop star, 43, published yet another erratic dance display in scandalous attire on Wednesday, July 16.

britney spears odd dance performance busty red bikini photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears flailed her arms in an untamed dance video.

Spears waved her arms wildly, rolled her body and whipped her long blonde hair inside her home. She donned a cleavage-baring red bikini top with white lace detail, paired with matching bottoms and high black boots. A few seconds into the video, she put on a black, studded face mask covering her complexion from the nose down. An unknown woman could be heard in the background saying, "Go high, sweetie."

The musician left the post captionless as she moved chaotically to an instrumental tune.

Spears posted the same video with a red border around it a few hours prior, with a shorter clip of her strutting toward the camera in the swimsuit in between. She turned off the comments on all three posts.

Britney Spears Posts Tribute to Miley Cyrus

britney spears odd dance performance busty red bikini photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears stripped down to a skimpy bikini.

On July 13, Spears strangely published a throwback photo of a young Miley Cyrus dressed in a sports bra, leggings and a choker. In the image, the "Flowers" singer had her blonde hair swept into a high ponytail and flashed a peace sign for the camera while flaunting tattoos on her arm.

Britney Spears Gets in Trouble for Smoking on Airplane

britney spears odd dance performance busty red bikini photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears was caught smoking on an airplane.

In May, a Customs and Border Protection officer at LAX claimed Spears did not take her medication pre-flight, per body cam footage that just released.

"We get her all the time," the security guard said. "Today, she obviously didn’t take her meds. She’s being very compliant; she’s very nice, so to me right now, it’s all good."

His comments came after Spears attempted to light a cigarette on her flight from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to Los Angeles. Although she eventually put it out, eyewitnesses claimed she was "difficult."

"Am I famous or something??? The flight attendant called officials because I smoked a cigarette!!! And embarrass[ed] me which jeez I thought was kinda much but she didn’t like me the moment I got on plane," the "Toxic" singer wrote on social media.

britney spears odd dance performance busty red bikini photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears frequently shares dance videos.

She claimed the ride marked her first time drinking vodka.

"Some planes I’ve been on you can’t smoke mostly but this one was different because the drink holders were on [the] outside of seat," she explained. "I felt so clear and smart!!! And said I want a cigarette so bad. My friend put it in my mouth and lit it up for me so I was like OH SO THIS IS A PLANE WHERE YOU CAN SMOKE!!!"

