Britney Spears Compares Herself to Lonely Rapunzel as She Receives Compliment From Son Jayden: 'So Excited to See Him'

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears shared a sweet video recorded by her youngest son, Jayden James Federline. In the since-deleted upload from Friday, September 26, the 19-year-old held a phone as the singer showed off her long, pale pink frock with a smile spread across her face. "Look at my dress," the mom-of-two said.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears' Post With Her Son Jayden

Source: @britneyspears/instagram Jayden James Federline told mom Britney Spears she was 'wearing a pretty dress' in an Instagram video.

"That is a very pretty dress," Federline told his mom, to which the "Toxic" vocalist replied, "Thank you!" In the caption of the post, Spears wrote of her boy, "So embarrassed I was so excited to see him it was like I was seeing him for the first time !!!" "I couldn’t understand it I’m literally the cartoon character girl from Tangled she’s so excited to get out !!!" she added, referring to Rapunzel, who's trapped away from society.

Article continues below advertisement

The Singer Celebrated Christmas With Jayden

Source: @britneyspears/instagram The 'Circus' singer celebrated Christmas with her youngest son in 2024.

Britney, 43, and Jayden have been spending more time together since they reconnected after years of estrangement. However, her eldest son, Sean Preston Federline, 20, still doesn't communicate with his mother. The pop star and Jayden spent Christmas together last year. "Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!!" she raved in a video. "Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @britneyspears/instagram Despite the mom-of-two reuniting with her youngest boy, her eldest son has remained estranged.

Britney raved over seeing her kid again just a few days later. "Mine forever !!! It’s weird we’re like twins but he’s a boy and I’m a girl !!! He’s mine — I hadn’t seen him in 2 and half years or maybe 3 !!! I’m in shock !!!" she gushed. "He came back and he feels older and smarter than me !!! He's a man and I cry everyday of my life because of the miracle and genius he is !!!"

Britney Spears Is Happier Than Ever After Reconnecting With Her Son

Source: @britneyspears/instagram A source raved that Britney Spears' 'heart is full' after reconnecting with Jayden James Federline.