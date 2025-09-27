or
Britney Spears Compares Herself to Lonely Rapunzel as She Receives Compliment From Son Jayden: 'So Excited to See Him'

Photo of Britney Spears and photo of Britney Spears with Jayden James Federline
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears compared herself to Rapunzel in a social media post filmed by her son Jayden James Federline.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 27 2025, Published 3:07 p.m. ET

Britney Spears shared a sweet video recorded by her youngest son, Jayden James Federline.

In the since-deleted upload from Friday, September 26, the 19-year-old held a phone as the singer showed off her long, pale pink frock with a smile spread across her face.

"Look at my dress," the mom-of-two said.

Britney Spears' Post With Her Son Jayden

Photo of Jayden James Federline told mom Britney Spears she was 'wearing a pretty dress' in an Instagram video.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Jayden James Federline told mom Britney Spears she was 'wearing a pretty dress' in an Instagram video.

"That is a very pretty dress," Federline told his mom, to which the "Toxic" vocalist replied, "Thank you!"

In the caption of the post, Spears wrote of her boy, "So embarrassed I was so excited to see him it was like I was seeing him for the first time !!!"

"I couldn’t understand it I’m literally the cartoon character girl from Tangled she’s so excited to get out !!!" she added, referring to Rapunzel, who's trapped away from society.

The Singer Celebrated Christmas With Jayden

Photo of The 'Circus' singer celebrated Christmas with her youngest son in 2024.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

The 'Circus' singer celebrated Christmas with her youngest son in 2024.

Britney, 43, and Jayden have been spending more time together since they reconnected after years of estrangement. However, her eldest son, Sean Preston Federline, 20, still doesn't communicate with his mother.

The pop star and Jayden spent Christmas together last year.

"Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!!" she raved in a video. "Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!"

Photo of Despite the mom-of-two reuniting with her youngest boy, her eldest son has remained estranged.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Despite the mom-of-two reuniting with her youngest boy, her eldest son has remained estranged.

Britney raved over seeing her kid again just a few days later.

"Mine forever !!! It’s weird we’re like twins but he’s a boy and I’m a girl !!! He’s mine — I hadn’t seen him in 2 and half years or maybe 3 !!! I’m in shock !!!" she gushed. "He came back and he feels older and smarter than me !!! He's a man and I cry everyday of my life because of the miracle and genius he is !!!"

Britney Spears Is Happier Than Ever After Reconnecting With Her Son

Photo of A source raved that Britney Spears' 'heart is full' after reconnecting with Jayden James Federline.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

A source raved that Britney Spears' 'heart is full' after reconnecting with Jayden James Federline.

As OK! shared, an insider told a news outlet that the Woman in Me author was over the moon to reunite with her child.

"Britney would have loved to have had Sean join them too, but they did at least video-call with him and he’s promised to visit soon," the source spilled. "This is the happiest anyone has seen Britney in years. Her heart is full. She got her Christmas wish — and then some."

Britney welcomed her sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline. After she was placed in a conservatorship in 2008, the boys went to live with their dad. In 2023, the teens, their dad and their stepmom, Victoria Prince, moved to Hawaii.

