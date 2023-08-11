Britney Spears' Sons Sean and Jayden 'Very Sad' About 'Traumatic' Hawaiian Wildfires After Recent Move to the Aloha State
Britney Spears' boys did not have the warmest welcome to their new home.
On Friday, August 11, a news outlet published Kevin Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan's, remarks regarding Spear's sons Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, after they recently moved to Hawaii.
Federline and his two children moved to the Aloha state on August 1 just before the state was ravaged by wildfires.
"[They are] not personally [affected], but there's people in the area that are dying and having their homes destroyed, so it's very traumatic," Kaplan said about the family, who moved after the former backup dancer's wife, Victoria Prince, got a new job on the island.
"Obviously, right now, everyone is very sad about what's going on there with the fires and the casualties from the fires, but other than the trauma from that, they're very happy to be there," the legal counsel added.
This week, the island of Maui has seen extreme fires, which have led to a death toll of 55 as of Thursday.
Kaplan explained that although it is a scary time to be living in the stunning state, the boys were not upset when their father and stepmother decided to relocate them.
"They love it there. They had been there before they decided to make the move, but they're very happy there," Kaplan explained. The boys are "very excited" about "building a future in a new environment, making new friends and exploring new opportunities," he continued.
"They're excited about it. They're living in paradise," Kaplan concluded.
As OK! previously reported, prior to their move, reports came out that Spears' pride and joys had not said goodbye to their mother before. they jetted out of Calif.
Spears and her sons do not have the closest relationships, as the pop princess hasn't seen her kids in more than a year, and even said "I do" to Sam Asghari in June 2022 without the boys.
However, fans still defended the "Toxic" singer after the kids left L.A. without a farewell.
"What brats!!!" one social media user penned, "Brainwashed……those poor kids! The almighty dollar is good, though! I understand some of the bizarre postings, but she's still your mother," a second person noted.
"I can't wait until they are old enough and then NEED her money. If she's smart, she'll completely cut them off, give them no financial help, and make therapy a requirement before any further contact. Kevin ruined those boys relationship with Britney," a third wrote.
