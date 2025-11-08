Britney Spears Makes Racy Instagram Return as She Reflects on 'Crazy' Year and Setting 'Boundaries' After Kevin Federline Drama
Britney Spears returned from her short Instagram break with a hot, lingerie-filled post on November 7.
Alongside the photo of the pop princess, 43, prancing around in her underwear, she mentioned that she had a chaotic year and looked back on the last few months.
The year has been filled with contention for Spears as her ex-husband Kevin Federline recently dropped his bombshell tell-all memoir.
"So much has happened this year, it’s crazy ..." the "Toxic" singer began.
"I try to live within my means and the book, ‘Draw the Circle’ is an incredible perspective," she went on, referencing the spiritual self-help book by Mark Batterson.
"Get your ballerina 🩰, circle, and own your boundaries. It’s incredibly strict and somewhat of a form of prayer but with so many endless possibilities in life, it’s important to do you and keep it simple," her slightly cryptic caption continued.
She concluded, "I know there is a confusing side too. The devil is in the details but we can get to that later 😳😂🤧."
Spears disabled her comments and made her grand comeback to the platform after deactivating her account on November 2.
The vanishing came just days after Federline, 47, released his book You Thought You Knew. The memoir dove into his marriage with the entertainer whom he was married to from 2004 until 2007.
Britney Spears 'Spirals' After K-Fed's book Drop
After the book's publication, Spears appeared to be "spiraling" and was seen driving erratically after she left the Thousand Oaks restaurant Red-O and reportedly almost ran over a pal.
The book allegedly “reopened old wounds” and has been “putting Britney in a tailspin.”
“She’s acting out. She gets into these spirals and it just goes downhill fast," a source told Daily Mail at the time of the driving incident.
What Kevin Had to Say about Britney
Federline, who shares sons Jayden James, 19, and Sean Preston, 20, with the starlet, wrote in his tell-all that the Crossroads actress allegedly smacked him while she was holding Sean when he was a baby during a fight about K-Fed's use of marijuana.
"She knew who I was. She married me knowing it. But she was on the warpath, shouting her head off. Then she slapped me. Right in the face. With our son in her arms," he wrote. Federline also claimed that "Preston once told me she had punched him in the face."
"I don't doubt she loved them both, but her actions made it clear who came first," he penned. "Preston carried that pain for years. The night terrors, the need for constant reassurance, the feeling that he wasn't loved as much as his brother — it lingered. Even as he got older and could articulate his feelings, the scars remained."