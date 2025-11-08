Britney Spears Makes Racy Instagram Return as She Reflects on 'Crazy' Year and Setting 'Boundaries' After Kevin Federline Drama

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears returned from her short Instagram break with a hot, lingerie-filled post on November 7. Alongside the photo of the pop princess, 43, prancing around in her underwear, she mentioned that she had a chaotic year and looked back on the last few months. The year has been filled with contention for Spears as her ex-husband Kevin Federline recently dropped his bombshell tell-all memoir.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears wore lingerie for the post.

"So much has happened this year, it’s crazy ..." the "Toxic" singer began. "I try to live within my means and the book, ‘Draw the Circle’ is an incredible perspective," she went on, referencing the spiritual self-help book by Mark Batterson. "Get your ballerina 🩰, circle, and own your boundaries. It’s incredibly strict and somewhat of a form of prayer but with so many endless possibilities in life, it’s important to do you and keep it simple," her slightly cryptic caption continued.

Source: MEGA The pop star returned to social media on November 7.

She concluded, "I know there is a confusing side too. The devil is in the details but we can get to that later 😳😂🤧." Spears disabled her comments and made her grand comeback to the platform after deactivating her account on November 2. The vanishing came just days after Federline, 47, released his book You Thought You Knew. The memoir dove into his marriage with the entertainer whom he was married to from 2004 until 2007.

Source: MEGA Kevin Federline released a memoir about his marriage to Britney Spears.

After the book's publication, Spears appeared to be "spiraling" and was seen driving erratically after she left the Thousand Oaks restaurant Red-O and reportedly almost ran over a pal. The book allegedly “reopened old wounds” and has been “putting Britney in a tailspin.” “She’s acting out. She gets into these spirals and it just goes downhill fast," a source told Daily Mail at the time of the driving incident.

Source: MEGA Kevin Federline wrote about Britney Spears' relationship with their sons, Sean and Jayden.