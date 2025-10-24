'Spiraling' Britney Spears Seen Driving Erratically After Night Out as Kevin Federline Fears for Her Well-Being: Report

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears’ recent night out has sparked mental health concerns again. According to a video, published on Thursday, October 23, the pop icon was allegedly seen leaving Red-O, a restaurant in Thousand Oaks, where witnesses said she appeared “spiraling” as she got into her black BMW.

Article continues below advertisement

Several people tried to stop her before she took off but things quickly took a dangerous turn, an onlooker claimed. Another eyewitness alleged Spears “nearly ran over her friend while pulling out” of the parking lot.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Britney Spears was seen driving erratically after a night out, a source claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

In footage obtained by an outlet, the 43-year-old was seen swerving into opposite lanes, including a bike lane, as she drove home to her Thousand Oaks estate. At one point, she reportedly tailgated another car before putting something into her mouth at a stoplight. Things didn’t get any better when she reached her gated community, as a source said she struggled to open the entrance for several minutes.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears risks her life on messy night out: Shock video of new 'spiral' after Kevin Federline's book pic.twitter.com/ql2mzu7IWz — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 23, 2025 Source: @DailyMailCeleb/X

Article continues below advertisement

“She would key it in and drive up to the gate, but the gate would not open,” the insider shared. “She did this three or four times. The friend never left her car. After 20 minutes, the friend [left]. Brit then spent another 10 minutes trying to get in and finally succeeded.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA An eyewitness said the pop icon almost hit a friend while leaving the restaurant.

Article continues below advertisement

The situation may be linked to Kevin Federline’s new memoir, the insider said, adding that the tell-all “reopened old wounds” and has been “putting Britney in a tailspin.” “She’s acting out. She gets into these spirals and it just goes downhill fast,” they added, noting the singer has been having a “rough” time dealing with everything resurfacing.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Federline has been vocal about his concerns for Spears’ mental health — especially when it comes to their sons, Jayden James, 19, and Sean Preston Federline, 20. “I’m really worried. I’m absolutely, as a father, terrified that one day I might wake up and my sons are going to have to deal with the unimaginable. I kind of have to sound the alarm that I truly feel that somehow, some way, I just wish that their mom would get help,” Kevin said during an October 14 interview ahead of his book’s October 21 release.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Kevin Federline’s new book may have triggered her behavior, a source alleged.

Article continues below advertisement

He added, “I’m not going to get into details, because I’m not going to just expose her personal life. But it’s 10x worse than anything I’ve said in my book.” Kevin explained that he’s stayed quiet “for the sake of his family” and has always “tried to help his sons build a relationship with their mother.”

Article continues below advertisement

In his memoir, You Thought You Knew, the 47-year-old alleged Britney once got violent with their eldest and punched him in the face. He also claimed she had an unhealthy attachment to their younger son, making him bathe with her until he was 10 or 11 years old. "It was clear he was uncomfortable, to put it mildly, and I had to step in and make it stop," Kevin wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Kevin Federline detailed troubling claims about the singer's past with their sons in his memoir.

Article continues below advertisement

He said the incident created tension between the brothers. "This had gone on his whole life at that point, just one more thing that required my intervention to stop. It was a pattern: she’d pull him into her room at all hours, leaving Preston alone," he added. "The imbalance in her attention towards them was beyond frustrating — it was harmful."