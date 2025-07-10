Britney Spears Dances Chaotically in Sparkly Black Bodysuit: Photos
Posting provocative content is her "prerogative."
Britney Spears, 43, put on another erratic dance display with a new video published in the wee hours on Thursday, July 10.
Spears spilled out of a bedazzled black bodysuit with feathered trim and black pumps. She waved her hips and whipped her long blonde locks around as she posed in her living room. At one point, she reached off-camera, her mouth agape, and seemingly adjusted the lighting.
The musician captioned her early a.m. post with three spoon emojis and kept the comments turned off.
Britney Spears' Previous X-Rated Content
This is not the first time Spears has exposed her body online. On Monday, June 23, she donned a lacy black-and-white bra and underwear, accessorized with a stack of red beaded bracelets. She swept her hair into a half-up, half-down style and teased the top of her head. The image was a repost of an April 13 Instagram share.
"Swap so my boots show 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🙄🙄🙄 The boots are new and were f------ expensive SO 👠🤷🏼♀️ !!!" she wrote on the original post. "PS no filter !!! These are originals 🌹🌹🌹 They usually look softer and younger, but it’s fun to play VIXEN !!!"
Britney Spears Reunites With Estranged Son Jayden
Spears reunited with her estranged son Jayden, 18, on Sunday, June 15. The mother-son duo was all smiles as they took a mirror selfie. A few days prior, they took a drive together as "Fly Away" by Lenny Kravitz played on the speaker.
"He is 6’3 and his hands are so big now !!! How long am I going to be in shock ???" she wrote of her son, who was behind the wheel. "It’s so incredibly crazy, it’s not even funny !!! I’m blessed !!! Just please be careful with my heart too !!!"
In 2022, the teenager expressed hope over repairing his relationship with his mom.
"I 100 percent think it can be fixed, of course. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort," he said at the time. "I really want to see her again."
Why Were Britney Spears and Her Sons Estranged?
Their complicated connection stems from issues surrounding Spears' social media activity, her behavior toward her family and the lingering impact of her conservatorship.
"I don’t think she showed enough to [my brother, Sean] Preston, and I feel really bad for that," Jayden admitted. "We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal, heal our mental state. If I complained, she went after [my brother]. I feel guilty, so I am there for him. Mom has treated me better."
Britney shares both children with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, who relocated with the boys to Hawaii in 2023.