Britney Spears Dances Chaotically in Sparkly Black Bodysuit: Photos

Spears reunited with her estranged son Jayden, 18, on Sunday, June 15. The mother-son duo was all smiles as they took a mirror selfie. A few days prior, they took a drive together as "Fly Away" by Lenny Kravitz played on the speaker.

"He is 6’3 and his hands are so big now !!! How long am I going to be in shock ???" she wrote of her son, who was behind the wheel. "It’s so incredibly crazy, it’s not even funny !!! I’m blessed !!! Just please be careful with my heart too !!!"

In 2022, the teenager expressed hope over repairing his relationship with his mom.

"I 100 percent think it can be fixed, of course. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort," he said at the time. "I really want to see her again."