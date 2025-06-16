Britney Spears Reunites With Son Jayden in Rare Appearance: Photo
Britney Spears' relationship with her son seems to be on the mend.
After the duo was estranged for several years, the pop star, 43, shared a sweet moment with her 18-year-old son, Jayden, on Sunday, June 15.
Britney Spears Spends Time With Her Previously Estranged Son Jayden
Spears smiled for a mirror selfie with her kid, donned in a long pink dress, while he wore a white T-shirt and jeans.
She left an odd caption on the Instagram post, writing, "Seeing on a real phone for the first time… is mine fake or am I that blind ??? Either way, I guess we can all just say this is the upgraded phone. What a huge difference !!! I always wondered why people hid their phones from me… did they manifest me blind like the 12 people outside my hotel room at the Chateau with a gurney bed 30 minutes before I broke my foot hmmm ??? NAH NAH PEOPLE AREN’T THAT CRUEL !!!"
Britney Spears Takes a Joyride With Jayden
On Monday, June 9, Spears posted another sweet tribute to her son, stroking his hair from the passenger seat of a car as he drove. She filmed the teen as "Fly Away" by Lenny Kravitz played in the background.
"He is 6’3 and his hands are so big now !!! How long am I going to be in shock ???" the pop star wrote on her Instagram Reel. "It’s so incredibly crazy, it’s not even funny !!! I’m blessed !!! Just please be careful with my heart too !!!"
- Britney Spears Is 'Spending a Lot of Time' With Her Son Jayden, 18, in California After Years of Estrangement
- Britney Spears Admits She 'Cries Every Day' Because of 'Miracle' Son Jayden as Duo Bonds After Yearslong Estrangement: Photos
- 'Blessed' Britney Spears Gushes Over Son Jayden as She Rides Shotgun in New Video
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jayden Speaks on Complex Relationship With Britney Spears
Although the mother-son duo's relationship is complicated, the teen is hopeful it can be repaired.
"I 100 percent think it can be fixed, of course. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort," he said of their connection in 2022, one year after Spears' 13-year conservatorship ended. "I really want to see her again."
The same year, he further articulated how his mom has "struggled" giving him and his brother, Sean Preston, 19, "attention" and "equal love."
"I don’t think she showed enough to Preston, and I feel really bad for that," Jayden said at the time. "We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal, heal our mental state. If I complained, she went after [my brother]. I feel guilty, so I am there for him. Mom has treated me better."
Britney Spears Reconciles With Her Son Jayden
In November 2024, Jayden reportedly took the next step and "reached out to his mom."
"Jayden is spending time back in California but does not live with Britney," an insider spilled to a publication. "All of his friends are still in California, and he wanted to come back after graduating high school. Jayden reached out to Britney and initiated conversation."
The singer was allegedly "very excited" to hear from her youngest child and hopes her other son also "comes around."
"She has had a hole in her heart from not seeing her boys. Jayden reaching out means everything to her," the insider claimed.
Britney shares her children with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, who moved to Hawaii with them in 2023.