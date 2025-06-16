Britney Spears Reunites With Son Jayden in Rare Appearance: Photo

Although the mother-son duo's relationship is complicated, the teen is hopeful it can be repaired.

"I 100 percent think it can be fixed, of course. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort," he said of their connection in 2022, one year after Spears' 13-year conservatorship ended. "I really want to see her again."

The same year, he further articulated how his mom has "struggled" giving him and his brother, Sean Preston, 19, "attention" and "equal love."

"I don’t think she showed enough to Preston, and I feel really bad for that," Jayden said at the time. "We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal, heal our mental state. If I complained, she went after [my brother]. I feel guilty, so I am there for him. Mom has treated me better."