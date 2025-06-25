Britney Spears Exposes Her Cleavage in Tiny Bra and Underwear: Photo
Oops, she did it again!
Britney Spears, 43, continued her streak of near-naked looks with an undergarment-only snapshot on Monday, June 23.
The "Toxic" singer stripped down to a black-and-white bra and underwear with lace details as she stared down the camera lens. She swept her hair into a half-up, half-down style that was teased toward the top and accessorized with a stack of red beaded bracelets.
Spears captioned the Instagram post, "🗡️ 🧂," and turned off the comments. The social media share is nearly identical to an April 13 Instagram image of her wearing the same attire.
"Swap so my boots show 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🙄🙄🙄 The boots are new and were f------ expensive SO 👠🤷🏼♀️ !!!" she wrote underneath the original photo. "PS no filter !!! These are originals 🌹🌹🌹 They usually look softer and younger, but it’s fun to play VIXEN !!!"
Britney Spears Hangs Out With Estranged Son Jayden
Her revealing ensemble comes one week after reuniting with her son Jayden James Federline following years of estrangement. The mom-of-two shared a rare mirror selfie with her 18-year-old on Sunday, June 15. She dressed up in a long pink frock while her youngest child sported a baggy T-shirt and trousers.
She left a strange caption on the since-deleted Instagram post, writing, "Seeing on a real phone for the first time… is mine fake or am I that blind ??? Either way, I guess we can all just say this is the upgraded phone. What a huge difference !!! I always wondered why people hid their phones from me… did they manifest me blind like the 12 people outside my hotel room at the Chateau with a gurney bed 30 minutes before I broke my foot hmmm ??? NAH NAH PEOPLE AREN’T THAT CRUEL !!!"
On June 9, the musician took a joyride with Federline as "Fly Away" by Lenny Kravitz blasted in the background of the car.
"He is 6’3 and his hands are so big now !!! How long am I going to be in shock ???" she captioned the Instagram Reel. "It’s so incredibly crazy, it’s not even funny !!! I’m blessed !!! Just please be careful with my heart too !!!"
Spears shares Jayden and Sean Preston, 19, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.
Britney Spears' Other Racy Content
Although Britney is in the process of repairing her relationship with Jayden, she continues to put on a provocative social media display.
On June 6, the singer nearly had a nip slip, picking her b------ up to avoid spilling out of a low-cut silver dress. She pressed her cleavage together and caressed her body as "Hey Mama" by David Guetta ft. Nicki Minaj, Bebe Rexha and Afrojack played.
Three days earlier, she performed an erratic dance routine in a red bikini top, plaid mini skirt and short white cape.