Britney Spears Exposes Her Cleavage in Tiny Bra and Underwear: Photo

Oops, she did it again!

Britney Spears, 43, continued her streak of near-naked looks with an undergarment-only snapshot on Monday, June 23.

The "Toxic" singer stripped down to a black-and-white bra and underwear with lace details as she stared down the camera lens. She swept her hair into a half-up, half-down style that was teased toward the top and accessorized with a stack of red beaded bracelets.