Britney Spears Slaps Her Butt and Touches Herself in Dancing Video Hours Before Entering Rehab

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Britney Spears is once again grabbing attention online — this time with a bold throwback post shared just hours before she reportedly entered rehab. On Sunday, April 12, the pop icon took to Instagram to upload an older video of herself dancing in a black see-through bodysuit that showed off her figure. She styled the look with thigh-high boots, a black choker and a dramatic wide-brim red hat, confidently spinning and moving to “I Like It” by Cardi B.

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Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears posted a throwback dancing video hours before allegedly entering rehab.

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The clip, which she first posted back in September 2025, quickly caught fans’ attention again. In the video, Spears went braless under the outfit, running her hands over her body before grabbing her backside. At one point, she leaned forward to adjust her oversized hat while continuing to strike playful poses for the camera.

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🇺🇸🕺🏥

BRITNEY SPEARS INGRESA A REHABILITACIÓN TRAS VIDEO ERRÁTICO



VIDEO SURREALISTA CON NALGADAS PREOCUPÓ A TODOS ANTES DEL PASO



⚠️¡SIGUE @ULTIMAHORAENX/@NOTICIASENX VISITANOS PARA MÁS HISTORIAS! DEJA UN ❤️ Y TU RESPUESTA, GRACIAS.



La cantante Britney Spears ingresó… pic.twitter.com/hIq46EOaOM — ULTIMA HORA EN X (@ULTIMAHORAENX) April 13, 2026 Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

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The post comes shortly before news broke that Spears had voluntarily checked into rehab, more than a month after her alleged DUI arrest in Ventura County, Calif.

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Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The pop star reportedly checked into a 30-day program.

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According to TMZ, the singer ultimately agreed to seek help. "She realizes she hit rock bottom," one source said. The outlet also reported that the blonde beauty's pending DUI case may have played a role in the timing. "She knows strategically this will look good in front of the judge — that she's taking it seriously," another insider claimed.

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The treatment program is reportedly set for 30 days, though one source noted she could "stay longer."

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Source: @britneyspears/Instagram A source dished that Britney Spears 'realizes she hit rock bottom' following her DUI arrest.

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Following the incident, a source close to the “Sometimes” hitmaker told OK! that her support system is hoping this becomes a turning point. “There is a hope that this incident serves as the catalyst for that step. They believe she needs consistent support and oversight to help her move forward in a healthier direction,” the insider shared.

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Another source echoed that sentiment, adding: "Those around Brit are hoping this moment could be pivotal. People are hoping it becomes a turning point that finally pushes her toward getting professional help in a structured environment. The concern is that without intervention, the pattern of behavior may continue, so there is a strong feeling that rehab or a similar program could provide the stability she needs, and they are praying she goes into treatment."

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Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The 'Lucky' singer recently spent time with her two sons.

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Despite the situation, Spears’ sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, are said to be standing by her side.