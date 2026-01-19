Britney Spears Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction as She Twerks and Slaps Her Bum in Chaotic Video
Jan. 19 2026, Published 7:10 a.m. ET
Britney Spears is not afraid to bare it all.
The pop star shared an old video on Instagram showing her in a black see-through bodysuit that flaunted her figure. She paired it with thigh-high boots, a black choker and a dramatic wide-brim red hat, spinning and shaking her hips to Cardi B’s “I Like It.”
The clip didn’t stop there, as Spears went braless under the outfit, running her hands over her body before grabbing her backside — cleverly covered with flower emojis. At one point, she leaned forward to adjust her oversized hat while striking poses that teased the camera with every move.
Her caption was short and mysterious: “🗡️🌹.”
She originally posted the video in September 2025.
The post comes as sources told OK! that Spears is planning a fresh start in the English countryside after quietly reconnecting with music mogul Simon Cowell.
After a turbulent year under intense public scrutiny, Spears, 44, is reportedly eager to leave Los Angeles behind — and her family drama tied to her controversial conservatorship. Insiders said she’s seriously considering the U.K., drawn by the promise of privacy and calm far from Hollywood.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Cowell, who worked with Spears during her 2012 stint as an X Factor judge, is reportedly offering support behind the scenes.
One source said, “She has a deep sense of being boxed in by her history in America, where she is constantly mocked for everything from her raunchy Instagram posts to her supposed 'wacky' personality. Her homeland also bears huge memories of trauma after she was hounded for years by the media there. From her perspective, too many people still define her by the scars she endured rather than recognizing the person she is trying to become now.”
“What she is craving is a calmer environment where she can slow down, feel some peace and rebuild her life without being endlessly confronted by memories and narratives she is desperate to leave behind,” the source added.
Cowell’s reappearance in her life reportedly came at a delicate moment. The 66-year-old is said to have reconnected with her late last year after noticing Spears was struggling.
“She reached out to Simon and asked him, very directly, what day-to-day life is actually like away from the city spotlight,” the source said. “Their conversations quickly turned to rural living and the appeal of a quieter, more measured pace.”
The discussions reportedly focus on the Cotswolds, where Cowell purchased a home in 2021.
“Simon spoke very positively about his own move and described it as one of the smartest choices he has made,” the insider added. “Britney places a lot of trust in his advice because he knows firsthand what it means to live under intense global scrutiny, and he has discreetly been guiding her toward finding a private, tucked-away place that mirrors the refuge he created for himself.”
“There is a real sense of reassurance for her in knowing she would not be entirely alone. The thought of having someone close by who genuinely understands the pressures and extremes of her life brings her a feeling of safety and support,” the source added.