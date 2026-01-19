Britney Spears Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction as She Twerks and Slaps Her Bum in Chaotic Video

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears is not afraid to bare it all. The pop star shared an old video on Instagram showing her in a black see-through bodysuit that flaunted her figure. She paired it with thigh-high boots, a black choker and a dramatic wide-brim red hat, spinning and shaking her hips to Cardi B’s “I Like It.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears shared a bold throwback video on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

The clip didn’t stop there, as Spears went braless under the outfit, running her hands over her body before grabbing her backside — cleverly covered with flower emojis. At one point, she leaned forward to adjust her oversized hat while striking poses that teased the camera with every move. Her caption was short and mysterious: “🗡️🌹.”

Article continues below advertisement

She originally posted the video in September 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The singer wore a black see-through bodysuit and thigh-high boots.

Article continues below advertisement

The post comes as sources told OK! that Spears is planning a fresh start in the English countryside after quietly reconnecting with music mogul Simon Cowell. After a turbulent year under intense public scrutiny, Spears, 44, is reportedly eager to leave Los Angeles behind — and her family drama tied to her controversial conservatorship. Insiders said she’s seriously considering the U.K., drawn by the promise of privacy and calm far from Hollywood.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Cowell, who worked with Spears during her 2012 stint as an X Factor judge, is reportedly offering support behind the scenes. One source said, “She has a deep sense of being boxed in by her history in America, where she is constantly mocked for everything from her raunchy Instagram posts to her supposed 'wacky' personality. Her homeland also bears huge memories of trauma after she was hounded for years by the media there. From her perspective, too many people still define her by the scars she endured rather than recognizing the person she is trying to become now.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The clip showed the 'Toxic' songstress going braless, as she flaunted her backside.

Article continues below advertisement

“What she is craving is a calmer environment where she can slow down, feel some peace and rebuild her life without being endlessly confronted by memories and narratives she is desperate to leave behind,” the source added.

Article continues below advertisement

Cowell’s reappearance in her life reportedly came at a delicate moment. The 66-year-old is said to have reconnected with her late last year after noticing Spears was struggling. “She reached out to Simon and asked him, very directly, what day-to-day life is actually like away from the city spotlight,” the source said. “Their conversations quickly turned to rural living and the appeal of a quieter, more measured pace.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Britney Spears is reportedly planning a fresh start in the U.K. countryside.