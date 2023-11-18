11 Things to Know About Britney Spears' Problematic Driving History
Britney Spears Drove With Her Son on Her Lap in 2006
On February 6, 2006, officials from the Department of Children & Family Services visited Britney Spears' home following the emergence of the photos showing the singer driving her car while her then-4-month-old son, Sean Preston, was in her lap. The law requires infants and children to be in a car seat instead.
After the incident, the "Toxic" singer told People that her encounter with the paparazzi led her to flee a coffee shop as soon as possible.
"Because of a recent incident when I was trapped in my car without my baby by a throng of paparazzi, I was terrified that this time the physically aggressive paparazzi would put both me and my baby in danger," she said.
Spears added, "I instinctively took measures to get my baby and me out of harm's way, but the paparazzi continued to stalk us, and took photos of us which were sold to the media. I love my child and would do anything to protect him."
A Similar Incident With Sean Preston Happened Again
Three months after the coffee shop drive, Spears found herself in hot water again for driving her Mini-Cooper while Sean Preston was sitting in a baby seat facing forward. Kids less than 1 year old should be seated facing backward, child safety advocates said.
She Recorded More Driving Issues in 2007
She also drove without a valid license at that time.
The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office said in September 2007 that Spears had been charged with one count each of hit and run and driving without a valid driver's license. She allegedly crashed into a parked vehicle and left without giving her details.
According to the Daily Mail, each charge carries a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment.
Britney Spears Settled Damages in Her Hit-and-Run Trial
Weeks after the charges were served, Superior Court Commission Susan Speer dismissed the hit-and-run charge after Spears paid an undisclosed amount to the owner of the car she reportedly hit.
"I spoke with the victim," her lawyer at that time, Michael Flanagan, said. "She indicated she had been fully compensated for her damages and is amenable to the civil compromise."
Britney Spears Wanted to Drive Again Before the Conservatorship Ended
In one of the hearings to end her conservatorship, Spears told the court that she deserved to have a life and do whatever she wanted to do — including driving.
"All I want is to own my money and for this to end and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his (expletive) car," she said. "I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I want my life back."
She Drove Her Car After The 2021 Hearing
Days after a judge approved her request to hire her lawyer for the conservatorship battle, Spears had a newfound freedom to be on the road again.
"Britney is very happy the conservatorship is now allowing her to drive," a source told People. "She is ecstatic and beyond grateful for all the help she is receiving right now."
Spears marked her first driving date with her then-boyfriend and now ex-husband Sam Asghari.
She Was Cited in June 2019 for Speeding
The Ventura County Sheriff's Department cited the pop star in June 2019 for speeding. The court did not disclose further details about the incident, but she reportedly failed to pay or appear in court as expected.
Spears later paid the ticket and covered the additional fees incurred for not processing it within the deadline.
Britney Spears Did It Again in 2021
According to her conservatorship records, she was pulled over in 2021 for driving 62 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone. She was not charged for the violation and received a verbal warning instead.
She Received a $541 Speeding Ticket in 2022
The Ventura County Court documents revealed that the "Everytime" singer was facing a $541 violation after the California Highway Patrol pulled her over on March 10, 2022, due to "unsafe speed for prevailing conditions."
Britney Spears Committed Two Infractions in September
In the court documents obtained by Page Six on October 10, the California Highway Patrol revealed that the "Oops!... I Did It Again" hitmaker committed two violations that led to $1,140 charges.
She reportedly did not have a valid license in her passion and failed to give an officer proof of insurance.
She Said That Her Urgent Need to Use a Restroom Led to her Poor Driving
NBC affiliate WFLA obtained a copy of the body camera video showing the officer approaching Spears after crossing double yellow lines. The California Highway Patrol officer was about to speak to Spears when she apologized and confessed that her urgent need to use a restroom led her to suffer from poor driving conditions.
It followed the September 10 incident when she drove 60 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone.