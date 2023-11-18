11 Things to Know About Britney Spears' Problematic Driving History

On February 6, 2006, officials from the Department of Children & Family Services visited Britney Spears' home following the emergence of the photos showing the singer driving her car while her then-4-month-old son, Sean Preston, was in her lap. The law requires infants and children to be in a car seat instead.

After the incident, the "Toxic" singer told People that her encounter with the paparazzi led her to flee a coffee shop as soon as possible.

"Because of a recent incident when I was trapped in my car without my baby by a throng of paparazzi, I was terrified that this time the physically aggressive paparazzi would put both me and my baby in danger," she said.

Spears added, "I instinctively took measures to get my baby and me out of harm's way, but the paparazzi continued to stalk us, and took photos of us which were sold to the media. I love my child and would do anything to protect him."