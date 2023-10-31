OK Magazine
Britney Spears Blames Driving Infraction on Urgently Needing to Use the Bathroom, Video Reveals

Source: Mega
Oct. 31 2023

Britney Spears continues to be as honest as possible — even during a traffic stop!

In body camera footage from a California Highway Patrol officer, the pop icon, 41, can be seen being pulled over near her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Friday, October 6, for hitting the gas a little too hard.

Source: Mega

Britney Spears was pulled over for allegedly crossing double yellow lines.

During the interaction, the cop approached Spears in her white Mercedes after she allegedly crossed the double yellow lines. "Sorry, I had to tee-tee. My house is right there. I'm so sorry," the "Lucky" vocalist explained to the officer about her need to hit the restroom.

The routine stop got awkward when the cop asked Spears to hand over her driver's license or any form of picture identification. "Do you have any photo ID or anything with your name on it? I know who you are, but, uh…" the law enforcement figure told her.

Source: Mega

Britney Spears urgently had to use the bathroom.

However, the Crossroads actress had nothing on her. "Is there a reason you don't carry it with you?" the police officer asked a confused Spears.

The performer told him that her security team held onto her identification documents and did not retrieve them after going on a recent trip. The cop wrote her ticket and let Spears continue on the road.

Source: Mega

Britney Spears could not produce a form of identification for the police officer.

Britney Spears

In a second clip filmed on Saturday, September 10, Spears was pulled over for driving 60 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone. Once again, the blonde beauty did not have a form of identification.

In recent years, Spears has been learning to lean into her freedom after being released from her 13-year conservatorship in 2021 and spending the majority of her life in the public eye. As OK! previously reported, the chart-topper gave a clear explanation as to why her constant nudity on social media has a direct correlation to having control over her own life.

Source: Mega

Britney Spears continues to navigate her freedom after her conservatorship was terminated in 2021.

Source: OK!

"I know that a lot of people don't understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses," she wrote in her smash hit memoir, The Woman in Me. "But I think if they'd been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people's approval, they'd understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel s--- and taking my own picture."

In the tell-all, Spears gave credit to her fans for helping finally set her free. "If you stood up for me when I couldn't stand up for myself, from the bottom of my heart, thank you," she penned.

TMZ obtained the body camera footage of Spears during both traffic stops.

