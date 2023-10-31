Britney Spears Blames Driving Infraction on Urgently Needing to Use the Bathroom, Video Reveals

During the interaction, the cop approached Spears in her white Mercedes after she allegedly crossed the double yellow lines. "Sorry, I had to tee-tee. My house is right there. I'm so sorry," the "Lucky" vocalist explained to the officer about her need to hit the restroom.

The routine stop got awkward when the cop asked Spears to hand over her driver's license or any form of picture identification. "Do you have any photo ID or anything with your name on it? I know who you are, but, uh…" the law enforcement figure told her.