Busted! Britney Spears Caught Speeding, Cited for Driving Without a Valid License or Proof of Insurance in California
Britney Spears hasn't been having some good luck lately! According to court records, the pop star was pulled over last month by a CHP officer in Ventura County, Calif., where she got two infractions.
One of the violations was for driving without a valid license in her possession and the other was for driving without proof of insurance.
TMZ reported that law enforcement sources said the 41-year-old singer was first pulled over for speeding in her white Mercedes, as she was going 60 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone.
Spears now has to pay a fine by October 24, and she owes $1,140.
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty, who is now single after Sam Asghari filed for divorce in August, sparked concern after she was seen dancing around her home with knives.
The cops were later called to her home to conduct a wellness check, which she was not happy about.
"Is it a joke in the news again with welfare checks??? Come on America … we cooler than that, right ???" the "Toxic" singer wrote via social media.
"The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me as people do 4-minute performances with them," she noted. "I am getting an apology. I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now…ITS ENOUGH!"
The musical artist also compared the authorities to her mom, Lynne Spears, whom she reconciled with this year after her father, Jamie Spears, put her under a conservatorship for 13 years.
"Don’t talk about it, come on, let’s DO !!! As my mom does the silent treatment when paps ask questions about her own daughter as if I’m in the wrong," the performer added. "Nope, it’s an old game. People need to be responsible for their actions! It’s about power for cops."
Prior to the police intruding, Spears made it clear that she's doing just fine and no one should be concerned.
"I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA," Britney wrote. "These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police."
"I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks," the mom-of-two concluded, referring to Shakira's recent VMAs performance.