Britney Spears Goes on Erratic Dance Spree After Smoking on Airplane

The musician's Instagram Reel comes after she got caught drinking and smoking a cigarette on a private JSX jet from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to Los Angeles, Calif. on Friday, May 23. She was met by police, who gave her a warning when she got off the plane. Although she put the cigarette out per the flight attendants' demands, witnesses reported she was "difficult."

Spears was confused as to why the flight attendants were acting "weird" toward her, and "invaded [her] space" by buckling her seatbelt for her.

"Am I famous or something??? The flight attendant called officials because I smoked a cigarette!!! And embarrass[ed] me which jeez I thought was kinda much but she didn’t like me the moment I got on plane," she recalled on social media.