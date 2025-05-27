Britney Spears Goes on Erratic Dance Spree After Smoking on Airplane
Britney Spears is unbothered after almost getting arrested on a plane.
The pop star, 43, clutched her b------ in a chaotic dance video just three days after being stopped by authorities in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
The "Toxic" singer flailed her arms and legs wildly as she paraded around in a plunging pink sequin halter dress. She rolled her body and flipped her long blonde locks around to Timbaland's "Carry Out." In contrast to her tumultuous dance display, Spears stood in front of a peaceful, scenic backdrop with a sunset, palm trees and infinity pool.
Britney Spears Gets Caught Smoking a Cigarette on Airplane
The musician's Instagram Reel comes after she got caught drinking and smoking a cigarette on a private JSX jet from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to Los Angeles, Calif. on Friday, May 23. She was met by police, who gave her a warning when she got off the plane. Although she put the cigarette out per the flight attendants' demands, witnesses reported she was "difficult."
Spears was confused as to why the flight attendants were acting "weird" toward her, and "invaded [her] space" by buckling her seatbelt for her.
"Am I famous or something??? The flight attendant called officials because I smoked a cigarette!!! And embarrass[ed] me which jeez I thought was kinda much but she didn’t like me the moment I got on plane," she recalled on social media.
Spears found the situation hilarious.
"Me yesterday!!! It’s actually incredibly funny!!! Some planes I’ve been on you can’t smoke mostly but this one was different because the drink holders were on [the] outside of seat," she wrote on a video of herself sipping beer on the charter jet.
The award-winning artist confessed it was her first time drinking vodka, and it made her feel "so smart."
"I felt so clear and smart!!! And said I want a cigarette so bad," she expressed. "My friend put it in my mouth and lit it up for me so I was like OH SO THIS IS A PLANE WHERE YOU CAN SMOKE!!!"
Britney Spears Apologizes to Flight Attendants
Humor aside, she made it a point to say sorry to the flight attendants on board.
"I do so apologize to anyone I offended but the flight attendants always make sure I’m way at the back of plane anyways!!!" she wrote. "I thought officials greeted me as support and I was like WOW I feel special!!! I’ve never been to an international airport."