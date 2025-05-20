Britney Spears Almost Exposes Everything in See-Through Dress: Photos

Spears is no stranger to revealing Instagram Reels. Just a few days earlier, she flaunted her toned figure in a transparent nightgown and once again nearly spilled out of the look, covering the nip slip with her long hair.

"Last time I wore an actual nightgown out was a La Perla nightgown at a premiere with Colin Farrell... I wonder why conservatorship had me wear three layers of tights for 20 years hmmm," she wrote, referring to her old fling.

Spears was previously placed in a conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears, in 2008 due to her potentially violent, unpredictable behavior. After a very public court case, the conservatorship ended in November 2021.

In a since-deleted post from earlier in May, the musician bared her backside in black, lacy lingerie. The image showed her walking toward a pool with most of her body exposed as her hair cascaded behind her.