Britney Spears Almost Exposes Everything in See-Through Dress: Photos
Britney Spears just posted what's arguably one of her most controversial videos yet.
The "Toxic" singer, 43, played with her chest and touched the rest of her body while rocking a low-cut dress in a Tuesday, May 20, Instagram upload.
The concerning clip, which was posted at two in the morning Eastern time, showed Spears caressing herself sensually in a sheer dress with sparkly silver fabric up the sides. The frock nearly exposed her nipples, causing her to pull up the straps. She smiled, walked toward and away from the camera and flipped her long blonde locks as The Ronettes' "Be My Baby" played in the background.
She left the post captionless and turned off the comments to avoid any controversy.
Britney Spears' Seductive Social Media Posts
Spears is no stranger to revealing Instagram Reels. Just a few days earlier, she flaunted her toned figure in a transparent nightgown and once again nearly spilled out of the look, covering the nip slip with her long hair.
"Last time I wore an actual nightgown out was a La Perla nightgown at a premiere with Colin Farrell... I wonder why conservatorship had me wear three layers of tights for 20 years hmmm," she wrote, referring to her old fling.
Spears was previously placed in a conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears, in 2008 due to her potentially violent, unpredictable behavior. After a very public court case, the conservatorship ended in November 2021.
In a since-deleted post from earlier in May, the musician bared her backside in black, lacy lingerie. The image showed her walking toward a pool with most of her body exposed as her hair cascaded behind her.
Is Britney Spears Going to Release New Music?
An alleged voicemail of Britney discussing potential new music made headlines earlier this month.
"I’m not saying no," the singer is supposedly heard saying. "I just don’t know what I want. It’s been almost 20 years since I’ve gotten to have this much genuine freedom, and there’s still a part of me that thinks if I do use my freedom, there will be consequences. An entire new album is overwhelming for me — and don’t even get me started on a tour."
Fans questioned if the voice was really her, prompting the award-winning artist to pen, "I’m not responding to comments because I can’t tell you who my source is but also I will be deleting any other comments saying Britney is an imposter or AI."
The same account posted an alleged tracklist for an upcoming album that featured the songs "Free Woman," "Piece of Me (2025)" and "Scandalous," a duet with Chappell Roan.