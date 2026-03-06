Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Says 'Everyone Makes Mistakes' Following Pop Star’s DUI Arrest

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Sam Asghari, seemed to show the pop star mercy following her DUI arrest. In a Thursday, March 5, interview with NewsNation, the model, 32, attempted to dodge a question about the singer’s run-in with the law before admitting he “cannot skip the past.”

Source: MEGA Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married in June 2022.

“I think everybody makes mistakes and everybody deserves privacy,” he said. “If we learn from history, we have to understand the press could hurt somebody recovering from a situation like this.” Spears, 44, was arrested on Wednesday, March 4, for driving under the influence, and she reportedly had an unknown substance in tow as well. According to a report, a dispatch call detailed a "black BMW sedan" swerving "in and out of lanes" and "speeding" in Ventura County, Calif., on Wednesday evening. "Can we send all units down towards this area please," one officer instructed, while another said the vehicle in question was a "2026 black BMW convertible." "Talking with the driver. Driver is out of the vehicle," another officer asserted.

Source: MEGA Britney Spears and Sam Asghari finalized their divorce in May 2024.

The “Womanizer” singer was taken into custody around 9:28 p.m. local time and transferred “immediately” to the hospital to get her blood alcohol content measured. The reading was reportedly .06, while the legal limit in California is .08. Spears was booked at 3:02 a.m. on Thursday morning and released around 6:00 a.m. An outlet revealed she was “crying a lot” during her interactions with officers. The musician is expected to appear in court on May 4.

Where Do Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Stand?

Source: MEGA Britney Spears previously called her relationship with Sam Asghari a 'fake distraction.'

In October 2025, Spears referred to her past relationship with Asghari as a “fake distraction.” However, the Traitors alum did not take offense to her strong remarks. "Distraction is always a great compliment. And that’s what this next campaign, the MISTR Campaign, is — a huge, big distraction," the 32-year-old told an outlet at the Blue Carpet Countdown for the First National prEP Day by MISTR on October 9, 2025. "And sometimes, you know, we can turn distractions into great things. So that’s a good thing for me." Asghari said he "hope[s]" the best for Spears. "And like I said before, I celebrate the past, and it’s a big part of me, so I think everything should go well for her," he added.

When Did Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Get Married?

Source: MEGA Britney Spears was arrested for a DUI.