Britney Spears 911 Dispatch Reveals Chilling Moment Cops Pulled Pop Star Over as She Sobs in Jail After Arrest

The 911 audio dispatch from Britney Spears' DUI arrest revealed what went down when she was apprehended by police on the night of Wednesday, March 4. According to a report, a dispatch was made about a "black BMW sedan" swerving "in and out of lanes" and "speeding" in Ventura County, Calif., at around 9:30 p.m. local time.

The Singer Was 'Crying a Lot' While Being Booked

"Can we send all units down towards this area please," one officer said, while it was clarified the driver was in a "2026 black BMW convertible." "Talking with the driver. Driver is out of the vehicle," another officer stated. The mom-of-two was transported to a hospital to determine her blood alcohol content level. Sources claimed her BAC was at 0.06, which is under California's legal limit of 0.08 percent — however, an individual can still be charged with a DUI if erratic driving is observed. The singer, 44, was booked at 3:02 a.m., with another outlet revealing she was "crying a lot" during the process before she was released around 6 a.m.

'This Is Completely Inexcusable'

Once the ordeal made headlines, her longtime friend and manager Cade Hudson released a statement, calling it an "unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable." "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life," he continued. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

He noted that Spears' sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James Federline, 19, "are going to be spending time with her" as she works on bettering herself. "[Her] loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being," Cade said. Despite his comments, Britney hasn't been on good terms with most of her family for years, as she blamed them for putting her under her dad's allegedly abusive conservatorship from 2008 to 2021. However, she has recently spent time with her brother, Bryan Spears.

The Pop Star's Social Media Posts Have Sparked Concern

