or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears 911 Dispatch Reveals Chilling Moment Cops Pulled Pop Star Over as She Sobs in Jail After Arrest

Photos of Britney Spears
Source: mega

Britney Spears was reportedly 'crying a lot' before she was released from jail.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 5 2026, Updated 1:21 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The 911 audio dispatch from Britney Spears' DUI arrest revealed what went down when she was apprehended by police on the night of Wednesday, March 4.

According to a report, a dispatch was made about a "black BMW sedan" swerving "in and out of lanes" and "speeding" in Ventura County, Calif., at around 9:30 p.m. local time.

Article continues below advertisement

The Singer Was 'Crying a Lot' While Being Booked

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Britney Spears was 'speeding' and swerving when she was pulled over and eventually arrested for a DUI.
Source: mega

Britney Spears was 'speeding' and swerving when she was pulled over and eventually arrested for a DUI.

"Can we send all units down towards this area please," one officer said, while it was clarified the driver was in a "2026 black BMW convertible."

"Talking with the driver. Driver is out of the vehicle," another officer stated.

The mom-of-two was transported to a hospital to determine her blood alcohol content level. Sources claimed her BAC was at 0.06, which is under California's legal limit of 0.08 percent — however, an individual can still be charged with a DUI if erratic driving is observed.

The singer, 44, was booked at 3:02 a.m., with another outlet revealing she was "crying a lot" during the process before she was released around 6 a.m.

Article continues below advertisement

'This Is Completely Inexcusable'

Photo of A source claimed the singer 'was crying a lot' in jail.
Source: mega

A source claimed the singer 'was crying a lot' in jail.

Once the ordeal made headlines, her longtime friend and manager Cade Hudson released a statement, calling it an "unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable."

"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life," he continued. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The pop star's sons 'are going to be spending time with her' after the drama.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

The pop star's sons 'are going to be spending time with her' after the drama.

He noted that Spears' sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James Federline, 19, "are going to be spending time with her" as she works on bettering herself.

"[Her] loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being," Cade said.

Despite his comments, Britney hasn't been on good terms with most of her family for years, as she blamed them for putting her under her dad's allegedly abusive conservatorship from 2008 to 2021. However, she has recently spent time with her brother, Bryan Spears.

The Pop Star's Social Media Posts Have Sparked Concern

Photo. ofBritney Spears' zany social media posts have sparked concern for her well-being.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears' zany social media posts have sparked concern for her well-being.

The pop star's behavior has been worrying fans for quite some time, as she often posts odd, erratic dancing videos while in scantily-clad outfits. She's also known to share naked pictures online.

The "Toxic" crooner hasn't performed in several years, and in February, she sold her entire music catalog for a reported $200 million. Despite giving away the right to her tunes, she maintained the rights related for her name, image and likeness.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.