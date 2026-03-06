Britney Spears Listed Her Occupation as 'Celebrity' on Booking Sheet After DUI Arrest

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears’ jail booking sheet was just released — and the musician had an interesting choice of words for her occupation. Spears, 44, listed her job as “celebrity” when being booked following her DUI arrest on Wednesday, March 4. Under inmate info, the pop star wrote her height as 5’5” and weight as 125 pounds.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Britney Spears Get Arrested?

Source: MEGA Britney Spears was released just a few hours after being taken into custody.

According to a report, a police dispatch call described a "black BMW sedan" swerving "in and out of lanes" and "speeding" in Ventura County on Wednesday evening. "Can we send all units down towards this area please," one officer instructed, while another added the vehicle in question was a "2026 black BMW convertible." "Talking with the driver. Driver is out of the vehicle," another officer said. Spears was officially taken into custody around 9:28 p.m. local time upon suspicion of drinking and driving. She also reportedly had an unknown substance in tow, which was being tested.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Britney Spears was taken to the hospital to get her BAC content tested.

The “Toxic” singer was “immediately” sent to the hospital to have her blood alcohol content tested. The reading was reportedly .06, while the legal limit in California is .08. Nonetheless, Spears was booked at 3:02 a.m. on Thursday morning and released around 6:00 a.m. An outlet disclosed she was “crying a lot” throughout the process. After she was arrested, her car was taken to a towing yard in Thousand Oaks, Calif. The artist is expected to appear in court on May 4.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Told Friend She's Doing 'OK' After DUI Arrest

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears was arrested for a DUI.

Spears’ longtime friend Sean Phillips gave an update on her well-being during a Friday, March 6, appearance on Good Morning Britain. “I texted her to ask her if she was OK, and she replied, ‘I’m OK,’” he detailed, noting it was “very out of character” for Spears to drive under the influence. Phillips added, “She is such a great person. I don’t think it is a slippery slope. She is one of the strongest women I have ever met. Imagine what she has gone through. But I think she is going to be OK.” When asked if people should be “worried” about the singer, the former personal assistant replied, “I felt like I let Michael Jackson down as I couldn’t be there in the moment — I’m not going to do that for Britney.”

Britney Spears' Family Is Supporting Her Through Recovery

Source: mega Britney Spears' mother reportedly checked in on her post-arrest.