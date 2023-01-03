Britney Spears' Former Security Guard Motions To Sanction Dad Jamie Spears Amid Spying Allegations

Alex Vlasov, the former member of Britney Spears’ security team who publicly alleged the pop star’s father instructed him to spy on the “Gimme More” songstress, is striking back against against Jamie Spears, asking a court to sanction the dad-of-three for subpoenaing him.

In a new motion obtained by Radar earlier this week, Vlasov, who came forward with in the New York Times documentary Controlling Britney Spears, is requesting that Jamie pay $10,000 for his “abuse and misuses of the discovery process.”