'I Don't Know If She'd Be Alive': Jamie Spears Believes He Protected Britney Spears By Putting Conservatorship In Place

Jamie also spoke highly of Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline, who is Sean and Jayden's father.

"My relationship with Kevin gave them a sense of peace, and of protection," he said. "Kevin will tell you this too – it was us who raised the kids. I just did what I was supposed to do, or felt like I needed to do. I didn't make any decisions on my own – the team of people were me and my associate, and Kevin. We could all take the kids to the doctor, and to school. At that time Kevin had a lot going on. And the conservatorship made sure the boys never left that house without security. They didn't go to school one day without lunch."

"The conservatorship allowed the finances to be better," he added. "My understanding of a conservatorship is to help someone regain their life and return back to society, and to be able to live normally. I want to say that I made a difference. There were a few people behind me that really helped bring it to a point where we could help her."