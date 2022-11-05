Britney Spears Sends A 'Beautiful Special Happy F**k You' To Estranged Dad Jamie: 'I Hope He Burns In F**king Hell'

"It's been a while since I talked to my pops !!!," Britney captioned a seductive throwback photo. "Brit Brit’s got some good special news … this year I’ve been able to get cash for the first time with my ATM card !!!"

"Damn I must say … not being a part of your slave treatment program has changed my life !!! Guess what ??? I can go to spas now too !!!" she continued of the legal bind that put her under the control of her father, who served as the conservator of her estate until he was suspended in September 2021. Britney's conservatorship was terminated in November of that year.