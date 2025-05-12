Britney Spears Exposes Her Butt in Racy Black Lingerie: Photo
Britney Spears is showing off her body!
The “Sometimes” pop icon hopped on Instagram with a bold new pic, flaunting her curves in black lacy lingerie.
The steamy snap gave fans a full view of her toned backside as she walked away from the camera, her long blonde hair cascading down her back with an indoor pool glowing in the background.
“💄,” she simply captioned the post.
Shortly after, she dropped another clip, bringing back her signature dance moves. This time, she wore a flowy white satin off-the-shoulder maxi dress with a deep ruffled neckline. The blonde beauty paired it with brown pointed heels and a lacy choker for a sultry-meets-romantic look.
As she twirled and strutted across the floor, her sweat soaked the dress, making the scene even steamier. At one point, Spears randomly held up a fork, using it as a prop in her routine.
The wild post landed just as new rumors started swirling about the pop icon's ex Sam Asghari. According to sources, the actor and fitness coach is getting ready to speak out about their rollercoaster marriage.
The former couple tied the knot in 2022 but split just 14 months later. Their divorce was finalized in December 2024.
Now, Asghari reportedly wants to share his side of the story.
“Sam will lift the lid on what really went on inside Britney’s home, and what happened during their marriage,” a source told Heat Magazine.
They added, “While he signed an NDA during their relationship, that has now been lifted and Sam is h---bent on setting the record straight.”
The insider also claimed Asghari thinks sharing his truth could actually help Spears, too.
“Sam believes that various people involved in her life need to be exposed for failing the star,” the source explained, adding that he’s open to any platform that gives him a chance to speak.
As OK! previously reported, Asghari admitted that he had signed a non-disclosure agreement while dating the “Toxic” singer.
“When it comes to breakups, splits, divorce, it sucks,” he said during a podcast chat. “I always hated the fact that somebody goes and talks about this and cries and tries to get attention or use that as leverage. It’s my life. I lived it. I experienced it. But I think certain things you talk about in public and certain things you don’t. And I think it doesn’t matter what the cause was.”
Still, Asghari made it clear he doesn’t regret the time they spent together.
“And that was a big part of my life and her life as well,” he added.
Back in June 2024, Asghari also sat down with a news outlet, where he opened up about the split.
“It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time,” he confessed. “And people grow apart and people move on.”
Asghari went on to note he “never" understands when people separate and start talking bad about each other, which is something he isn't going to do.
“I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life,” he shared, “and that’s always going to be a part of my life, a chapter of my life.”