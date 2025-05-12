or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Exposes Her Butt in Racy Black Lingerie: Photo

c d b e bbdddfbbc
Source: MEGA; @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears stunned in a cheeky black lingerie photo on Instagram.

By:

May 12 2025, Published 10:35 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears is showing off her body!

The “Sometimes” pop icon hopped on Instagram with a bold new pic, flaunting her curves in black lacy lingerie.

Article continues below advertisement

The steamy snap gave fans a full view of her toned backside as she walked away from the camera, her long blonde hair cascading down her back with an indoor pool glowing in the background.

“💄,” she simply captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears lingerie photo
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears shared a lingerie photo on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after, she dropped another clip, bringing back her signature dance moves. This time, she wore a flowy white satin off-the-shoulder maxi dress with a deep ruffled neckline. The blonde beauty paired it with brown pointed heels and a lacy choker for a sultry-meets-romantic look.

As she twirled and strutted across the floor, her sweat soaked the dress, making the scene even steamier. At one point, Spears randomly held up a fork, using it as a prop in her routine.

Article continues below advertisement
britney dances holds fork instagram video
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The pop princess danced in a white satin dress.

Article continues below advertisement

The wild post landed just as new rumors started swirling about the pop icon's ex Sam Asghari. According to sources, the actor and fitness coach is getting ready to speak out about their rollercoaster marriage.

The former couple tied the knot in 2022 but split just 14 months later. Their divorce was finalized in December 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, Asghari reportedly wants to share his side of the story.

“Sam will lift the lid on what really went on inside Britney’s home, and what happened during their marriage,” a source told Heat Magazine.

They added, “While he signed an NDA during their relationship, that has now been lifted and Sam is h---bent on setting the record straight.”

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
clip britney spears dance
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Sam Asghari wants to tell his side of their marriage story, a source spilled.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider also claimed Asghari thinks sharing his truth could actually help Spears, too.

“Sam believes that various people involved in her life need to be exposed for failing the star,” the source explained, adding that he’s open to any platform that gives him a chance to speak.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Asghari admitted that he had signed a non-disclosure agreement while dating the “Toxic” singer.

“When it comes to breakups, splits, divorce, it sucks,” he said during a podcast chat. “I always hated the fact that somebody goes and talks about this and cries and tries to get attention or use that as leverage. It’s my life. I lived it. I experienced it. But I think certain things you talk about in public and certain things you don’t. And I think it doesn’t matter what the cause was.”

Article continues below advertisement
dance video britney spears white dress
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears is allegedly upset her ex-husband mentions her during interviews, a source claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, Asghari made it clear he doesn’t regret the time they spent together.

“And that was a big part of my life and her life as well,” he added.

Back in June 2024, Asghari also sat down with a news outlet, where he opened up about the split.

“It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time,” he confessed. “And people grow apart and people move on.”

Asghari went on to note he “never" understands when people separate and start talking bad about each other, which is something he isn't going to do.

“I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life,” he shared, “and that’s always going to be a part of my life, a chapter of my life.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.