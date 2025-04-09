Britney Spears 'Expresses' Herself in Busty Slip Dress as Clone Rumors Swirl: Photos
…Oops, she did it again!
Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 8, to show off a sparkly black dress she was wearing, and like most posts from the “Gimme More” singer, the video started and ended with a necessary dance break.
“I was supposed to model the dress but I had to freaking dance in it!!! The song made me do it... express myself,” Spears captioned her post.
The “Sometimes” singer added original audio to the video, where she looked freshly sunburnt. As she lip-synced to “How Could an Angel Break My Heart” by Kenny G, the singer twirled over and over again.
The pop star used her hands to keep her balance and prevent herself from falling. Though her moves stole the show, Spears looked fit and confident in her busty dress, which she nearly spilled out of.
Despite looking disheveled in many of her social media posts, Spears appeared in her element while she performed in front of a burning fireplace.
Per usual, the “Toxic” artist rocked red lipstick and bold black eyeliner. Her hair was crimped and looked gorgeous as it spun in the air.
As Spears continues to post to her Instagram, where 41 million fans follow her every move, the pop icon was ridiculed harshly after she spoke in a bizarre accent during a clip from April.
The video in question featured the artist as she talked about her tiny fingernails.
“Like really little,” she described. “So little it's weird, but I have a little bitty pinky nail. I haven't had nails since I was in, like, the seventh grade. I'm, like, like, freaking out. They're really, really tiny but still.”
Spears also appeared to have a small gap in her front teeth. With so many peculiarities, fans reignited the rumor that the “Womanizer” singer is MIA and that the person posting to her social media is actually a clone.
“That is not her. Look at the teeth. Totally not her teeth. And not her voice. It’s someone else,” suggested one X user.
“Not convinced the real Britney is still with us anymore,” another added.
“Are you sure it's her?... doesn't look like her. It's terribly sad. I pray someone loves her enough to get her some help,” a third penned.
Spears hasn't responded to the most recent clone rumors.