or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Britney Spears
OK LogoPHOTOS

Britney Spears 'Expresses' Herself in Busty Slip Dress as Clone Rumors Swirl: Photos

photo of Britney Spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The pop icon has fans concerned for her well-being after her bizarre social media posts.

By:

April 9 2025, Published 5:47 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

…Oops, she did it again!

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 8, to show off a sparkly black dress she was wearing, and like most posts from the “Gimme More” singer, the video started and ended with a necessary dance break.

“I was supposed to model the dress but I had to freaking dance in it!!! The song made me do it... express myself,” Spears captioned her post.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears expresses herself busty black dress clone
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The 'Womanizer' singer nearly spilled out of her busty dress.

Article continues below advertisement

The “Sometimes” singer added original audio to the video, where she looked freshly sunburnt. As she lip-synced to “How Could an Angel Break My Heart” by Kenny G, the singer twirled over and over again.

The pop star used her hands to keep her balance and prevent herself from falling. Though her moves stole the show, Spears looked fit and confident in her busty dress, which she nearly spilled out of.

Despite looking disheveled in many of her social media posts, Spears appeared in her element while she performed in front of a burning fireplace.

Article continues below advertisement
singer britney spears expresses herself busty dress clone
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The pop star rocked her usual glam in her recent Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

Per usual, the “Toxic” artist rocked red lipstick and bold black eyeliner. Her hair was crimped and looked gorgeous as it spun in the air.

As Spears continues to post to her Instagram, where 41 million fans follow her every move, the pop icon was ridiculed harshly after she spoke in a bizarre accent during a clip from April.

The video in question featured the artist as she talked about her tiny fingernails.

“Like really little,” she described. “So little it's weird, but I have a little bitty pinky nail. I haven't had nails since I was in, like, the seventh grade. I'm, like, like, freaking out. They're really, really tiny but still.”

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears expresses herself busty dress clone
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears said she was supposed to 'model' her dress instead of dance in it.

Article continues below advertisement

Spears also appeared to have a small gap in her front teeth. With so many peculiarities, fans reignited the rumor that the “Womanizer” singer is MIA and that the person posting to her social media is actually a clone.

“That is not her. Look at the teeth. Totally not her teeth. And not her voice. It’s someone else,” suggested one X user.

“Not convinced the real Britney is still with us anymore,” another added.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears expresses herself busty dress clone rumors swril
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Fans are so concerned for the 'Toxic' artist that they think the person posting to her social media page is a clone.

“Are you sure it's her?... doesn't look like her. It's terribly sad. I pray someone loves her enough to get her some help,” a third penned.

Spears hasn't responded to the most recent clone rumors.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.