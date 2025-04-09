Britney Spears 'Expresses' Herself in Busty Slip Dress as Clone Rumors Swirl: Photos

The “Sometimes” singer added original audio to the video, where she looked freshly sunburnt. As she lip-synced to “How Could an Angel Break My Heart” by Kenny G, the singer twirled over and over again.

The pop star used her hands to keep her balance and prevent herself from falling. Though her moves stole the show, Spears looked fit and confident in her busty dress, which she nearly spilled out of.

Despite looking disheveled in many of her social media posts, Spears appeared in her element while she performed in front of a burning fireplace.