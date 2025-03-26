Britney Spears Repeatedly Slaps Her Butt While Dancing in Skin-Baring Bodysuit
Britney Spears turned heads with her racy new Instagram post.
On Tuesday, March 25, the singer uploaded a video of herself dancing around a room in front of a lit fireplace, and throughout the choreography, she shockingly slapped her behind multiple times.
The star, 43, was dancing to "All Nite" by Janet Jackson in a cheetah print bodysuit that featured a plunging V-neckline and a belt below the chest. She paired the piece with heeled black boots and let her wavy blonde locks loose.
The star, who posted the clip without a caption, also squatted down at one point in front of the fireplace.
The mom-of-two has shared several videos lately of herself grooving in front of the fireplace, which sparked concern since she admitted earlier this month, "I burned my bathroom down today."
At the time, Spears claimed she then "ran like a maniac back to the house because there was a pie in the oven and I’m honestly tired of making sense of things these days !!!"
The pop star doesn't have the best track record when it comes to dealing with fire, as she revealed in September 2024 that six months prior, she torched off part of her eyebrow when she was trying to turn on the fireplace in her bedroom.
"Six months ago something happened that was really, really dangerous. I was in my room and I turned the fire on and all of a sudden it blew up in my face," Spears said.
The "Stronger" vocalist revealed someone from her security team usually helps her do so, but on this occasion, she did it by herself.
"I just threw the whole thing in there and it literally blew into my face and it took all my eyelashes off, my eyebrows," she recalled.
"And see this baby hair? These baby bangs? This is from basically six months ago," the blonde beauty continued of the shorter pieces of her mane.
"It's all my hair. And the person I was with would just not wake up and I thought I was going to have to go to the emergency room and all that 'cause my face was like on fire!" she shockingly spilled. "I was like wait — third degree, second degree burns, like what can happen? 'Cause my whole face went in."
In addition, the mom-of-two confessed in 2020 that she accidentally burned down her home gym.
"I walked past the door to the gym and flames 🔥🔥🔥🔥 BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm 🚨 went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt 🙏🏼," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym 🙄🙄🙄 !!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸 !!!!"