12 Times Britney Spears Posed Naked on Instagram
Bath Time!
Britney Spears flaunted her toned back in a naked photo of herself in July 2021.
In her memoir The Woman in Me, the "Toxic" singer explained why she loves sharing nude photos with her fans online.
"I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses," Spears wrote, adding, "But I think if they'd been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people's approval, they'd understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel s--- and taking my own picture."
Britney Spears Captured Sizzling Bathtub Shots
In a sizzling October 2021 photoset, Spears included eye-popping nude snaps she took in front of a bathtub. She struck different poses with only cherry blossom emojis protecting her modesty.
"Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody 😉💋🙊 !!!! Pssss no photo edits … the tub curves 😂😂😬😬 !!!" she captioned the carousel of photos.
Diamonds Are Forever
The 43-year-old Princess of Pop got her full dose of Vitamin D by going nude while swimming beachside. She teased her fans by freeing her intimate areas and covering them with well-placed diamond emojis.
Britney Spears Went Au Naturel
Instead of emojis, Spears covered her sensitive regions with her hands during a beach trip in March 2022.
Posing With Her Dog
In May 2022, Spears showcased her curves in naked photos featuring her Australian Shepherd dog Sawyer. She also strategically placed a diamond emoji for extra coverage on her lower back in the snaps.
Britney Spears Embraced Nudity
"Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby 👶🏼 inside me … why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation 🏖☀️ ???" Spears wrote in the caption of her nude pictures, with only her hands and heart emojis shielding her modesty.
She shared similar snaps with a heart sticker on the same day, writing, "I love you all SSSSSSSSSOOOOOOOOOO much 💋💋💋 !!!!"
She Displayed Her Enviable Figure
The "Womanizer" singer set pulses racing when she posed beside a wooden door, exposing her skin as she took the daring snaps. She kept it modest by using her hand and heart stickers to cover her bare regions.
Ready for Bed!
Spears presented her ripped behind in a September 2022 update. In the picture, the "Oops!... I Did It Again" singer turned her back on the camera and knelt on a bed while holding her glutes' cheeks. She added censorship by placing a heart emoji on her backside.
She Got Her Me Time
In November 2022, Spears left nothing to the imagination as she seductively relaxed in a bathtub while exposing her skin. She covered her chest and honey pot with her hands and a cherry blossom emoji.
Beat the Heat
Spears wore nothing but a wide-brim hat during a December 2022 beach vacation, carefully hiding her cleavage with a pair of cherry blossom emojis.
Britney Spears Offered Her Peach
"A better edit of my booty pic ⭐️⭐️👑🌹 !!!" Spears captioned a beach photo in January 2024, adding diamond emojis to cover her buns and melons.
She Uploaded Three Nude Photos in a Day
In March 2024, Spears dropped three separate Instagram posts, sharing similar nude photos of herself on a beach.