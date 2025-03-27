12 Times Britney Spears Posed Naked on Instagram

Britney Spears flaunted her toned back in a naked photo of herself in July 2021.

In her memoir The Woman in Me, the "Toxic" singer explained why she loves sharing nude photos with her fans online.

"I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses," Spears wrote, adding, "But I think if they'd been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people's approval, they'd understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel s--- and taking my own picture."