Britney Spears Fans Accuse Ex Kevin Federline of Needing Money as He Announces His New Memoir: 'That Child Support Dried Up Real Quick'
Britney Spears fans aren’t holding back after Kevin Federline dropped news of his upcoming memoir.
The former backup dancer, who was married to the pop icon from 2004 to 2007, revealed on Wednesday, August 6, via a press release that he’s releasing a tell-all book titled You Thought You Knew. According to the announcement, the memoir will cover his “highly publicized marriage” with Spears in an “extremely intimate and transparent” way.
However, that didn’t sit well with Spears' loyal fanbase.
“That child support dried up realllllll quick 🤡,” one fan shot back, while another wrote, “His timing tells you everything.”
A third suggested, “I suggest on his release date, let's all buy a copy of Britney's book and get her back on the charts 👀.”
“GET A JOB. STAY AWAY FROM HER,” someone else fired off.
“He will milk the relationship he had with Britney till the end of time. I am tired of this man,” another vented.
Fans also took issue with the way the press release framed Federline’s past.
“Before becoming a household name, Kevin Federline, also known as K-Fed, built his career dancing alongside some of music's biggest stars, including Pink, Destiny's Child and Michael Jackson. But it was his highly publicized marriage — and eventual divorce — from pop icon Britney Spears that changed everything,” the statement read.
The beginning line had Reddit users rolling their eyes.
“I think he got the saying 'household name' confused with '15 minutes of fame,'” one person joked.
One more slammed the ex-dancer, writing, “He was a household name because all of us in our households were like ‘and who is this fame-hungry s------? How did she pick that one out of the lineup?’”
Another user didn’t hold back, writing, “He is a household name! I curse him every day for ruining Britney's life!”
Federline shares two sons with Spears — Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James Federline, 18.
His new memoir, which is set to drop on October 21 through audio publishing company Listenin, will also touch on his personal struggles.
"I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak, and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced nonstop emotional turbulence. If you’ve ever had questions, you’ll find answers here,” an excerpt from the press release reads.
As fans know, Britney released her memoir, The Woman in Me, in 2023, where she touched on her rocky relationship with Kevin.
In her book, she reflected on how the public was already “doubting” his profession during their marriage and admitted she wished he had been more present at the time.
Britney even threw subtle shade at her ex’s short-lived rap career, writing, “Bless his heart.”
The two filed for divorce in November 2006 and finalized things by July 2007.
“I think I married for all the wrong reasons,” Britney admitted in her 2008 MTV documentary. “Instead of following my heart and, like, doing something that made me really happy. I just did it because … for just, like, the idea of everything.”