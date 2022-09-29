Kevin Federline Goes On Rare Dinner Outing With His & Britney Spears' Sons As Their Heated Feud With The Singer Rages On

In another interview, Jayden James insisted he has no "hate" for his famous mom, but due to their rocky past, it will take "a lot of time and effort" for them to mend ties. "I just want her to get better mentally," he explained. "When she gets better I really want to see her again."

SAM ASGHARI MAJORLY SHADES 'PROFFESIONAL BABY DADDY' KEVIN FEDERLINE

He also emphasized that he's "really happy" for Spears and her new husband, Sam Asghari, but he didn't want to go to the wedding because "she didn't invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms."