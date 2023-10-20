Britney Spears Wished Kevin Federline Had Been More Present in Their Marriage Instead of Taking His Rap Career 'So Seriously'

"Bless his heart," Spears wrote of Federline, who went by the name "K-Fed" as he released music during their marriage. She claimed he took his rap career "so seriously" despite the public "doubting" his talents, a source with knowledge about the tell-all memoir spilled to a news publication.

Spears remembered wishing for Federline to be more present in their relationship instead of being so tied up in making music, the insider noted.