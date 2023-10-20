Britney Spears Wished Kevin Federline Had Been More Present in Their Marriage Instead of Taking His Rap Career 'So Seriously'
Yikes. Britney Spears subtly shaded ex-husband Kevin Federline in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.
The Princess of Pop — who tied the knot with Federline in 2004 — reflected on her short-lived marriage to the 45-year-old, suggesting he could have been a better husband if he perhaps focused more on his wife than his aspiring rap career.
"Bless his heart," Spears wrote of Federline, who went by the name "K-Fed" as he released music during their marriage. She claimed he took his rap career "so seriously" despite the public "doubting" his talents, a source with knowledge about the tell-all memoir spilled to a news publication.
Spears remembered wishing for Federline to be more present in their relationship instead of being so tied up in making music, the insider noted.
The "Circus" singer and the professional dancer welcomed sons Jayden James, 17, and Sean Preston, 18, before their divorce was finalized in 2007.
The former spouses' divorce prompted a downward spiral of mental health issues for Spears.
The pop star was placed under her 13-year abusive conservatorship in February 2008, less than one year after her divorce from Federline was settled. She was also involuntarily hospitalized for psychiatric observations.
Spears' extremely public mental breakdown caused her to become estranged from her then-young boys — who to this day have a broken relationship with their mother.
Despite not having the mother-son bond she so deeply desires, Spears has continued to express the overwhelming love she has for her two children, even dedicating her memoir to them.
As OK! previously reported, Spears wrote how the "boys" are still "the love[s] of [her] life" even if she hasn't seen them in nearly two years.
The teenagers have been living with Federline ever since he was granted sole physical custody of them in October 2007 due to Spears' "habitual, frequent and continuous use of controlled substances and alcohol," according to a judge at the time.
In a 2022 interview, Jayden James addressed his relationship with Spears, admitting he doesn't "hate" his mom, but it would take "a lot of time and effort" for them to make amends.
"I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again," her younger son said last year, before addressing his mom directly.
"I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again," he wished.
The singer's sons currently live in Hawaii with Federline and his wife, Victoria Prince — whom he tied the knot with in 2013.
Us Weekly spoke to a source about Spears shading Federline's rap career in her memoir.