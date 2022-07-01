Britney Spears' Father Jamie Spears Denies Bugging Pop Star's Bedroom During Conservatorship

Britney Spears' estranged father, Jamie Spears, denies he bugged the singer's bedroom while she was under her conservatorship, new documents reveal.

“I am informed of the allegation … that a listening device or ‘bug’ was placed [in] her bedroom as surveillance during the conservatorship. This allegation is false,” Jamie said in the court documents. “I never conducted or authorized any surveillance of Britney’s bedroom at any time, including during the conservatorship,” he added. “I am not aware of any such surveillance having occurred.”

Jamie also said that he "could and would testify" that his statement is "true and correct."