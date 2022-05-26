Britney Spears' Attorney Trolls Estranged Dad Jamie For 'Running & Hiding' From Deposition
Britney Spears' attorney is coming after his client's estranged dad once again.
Mathew Rosengart filed a motion compelling Jamie Spears to submit to a deposition regarding his alleged misconduct while serving as the Princess of Pop's conservator of her $60 million estate in her near-14-year-long conservatorship. (Jamie was suspended from his role in September 2021, two months before Britney was freed from the legal binding.)
In the 21-page filing obtained by Page Six, Mathew, 56, slammed Jamie for seemingly dodging his deposition at all costs and avoiding the ongoing legal battle with his daughter, 40.
BRITNEY SPEARS HEAPS PRAISE ON LAWYER MATHEW ROSENGART FOR 'TURNING HER LIFE AROUND' AS SHE TEASES 'EXCITING' NEW PROJECTS
“Despite his demonstrably false claims that he has ‘nothing to hide’ and would therefore ‘hide nothing,’ James P. Spears has been running and hiding from his deposition and accounting for his misconduct — under oath — as required by law,” the legal mind reportedly stated in legal documents filed Wednesday, May 25.
“Indeed, while representing that he would ‘unconditionally cooperate’ and act with ‘complete transparency without conditions,’ Mr. Spears has engaged in stonewalling and obstruction — for over six months — dodging his deposition and repeatedly failing to respond to simple requests for basic information,” the papers reportedly read.
The motion to compel Jamie's deposition included a list of his alleged misconduct during his role such as allegations that the father-of two bugged his daughter's bedroom to record her private conversations and paid for the wiretap service with the "Toxic" songstress' estate, all of which he allegedly concealed from the Los Angeles Superior Court.
Mathew warned in the document that Jamie “can run but cannot hide," as he promised to take his deposition “in any city in the country,” according to the publication. Britney's lawyer is demanding that Jamie cooperates and waive his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination.
Meanwhile, Mathew didn't stop there, going so far as to reportedly accuse Jamie of “harassing and bullying” his client "while stonewalling and obfuscating the facts."
“After entering the case, we invited him to voluntarily resign his position as conservator. He refused and the Court suspended him," the lawyer reportedly pointed out. "We now invite him to change the course he is on. We hope he accepts and does what is right, both legally and morally.”
JAMIE SPEARS' LEGAL TEAM INTENDS TO DEPOSE BRITNEY SPEARS, ASKS THE SINGER'S LAWYER ABOUT SETTING A DATE: REPORT
Mathew also expressed in the docs that Britney "has been forced to live under her father’s thumb, even as she gave him an identity and supported him financially; yet he has never been required to answer for his conduct, including his gross, self-interested misuse of his fiduciary position."
“Enough is enough. Britney Spears will tolerate it no longer, and with respect, neither should this Court," Britney's lawyer concluded. “Be decent. Please, stop harassing and bullying your daughter. Please, leave your daughter alone.”
Britney slammed her father in her explosive address to the court last year, dubbing the lengthy legal arrangement "abusive" and claiming that under Jamie's control, she was involuntarily put into a mental health facility, forced to take lithium and wasn't allowed to get an IUD removed after the contraceptive device was inserted against her will.
Jamie has vehemently denied the claims of abuse.