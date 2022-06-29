Newlywed Glow! Sam Asghari Calls Wedding To Britney Spears A 'Fairytale': 'It Was Way Overdue For Us'
Wedded bliss!
Nearly three weeks after Britney Spears tied the knot with longtime beau Sam Asghari on June 9, The Princess of Pop’s husband spilled all the romantic details surrounding their newlyweds status in a new interview with Good Morning America.
"She's amazing, she's doing great," the 28-year-old actor said of Spears, whom he met in 2016 while filming the music video for her song “Slumber Party.” Although Asghari confessed that he’s still getting used to married life — "the husband thing hasn't hit me yet,” he shared — it seems the reality of the couple’s “fairytale” wedding has already sunk in.
Taking place at their home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., with a star-studded guest list including Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore, the model described their nuptials as being "surreal."
"It was way overdue for us," Asghari explained, seemingly referencing Spears’ 13-year conservatorship, in which the star testified that she was not allowed to "get married and have a baby" in a June 2021 court appearance. The conservatorship was ultimately terminated the following November.
"We imagined this thing being a fairytale, and it was,” the Black Monday star continued. "And we wanted to celebrate with, you know, our loved ones, our close people. We wanted to just celebrate, and that's what we did."
Although it may have been a wedding worthy of a storybook, it seems not every aspect of their big day went as planned. Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested and charged with trespassing vandalism and battery after allegedly crashing the festivities, live-streaming the entire incident on his Instagram account.
"Britney Spears invited me here," Alexander seemingly told a security guard at one point during his live stream. "She's my first wife, my only wife. I'm her first husband. I'm here to crash the wedding. Nobody's here but Sam," he continued, appearing to reference Asghari.
According to one anonymous source claiming to be close to Asghari, it seems Spears was seemingly disturbed by Alexander’s behavior.
"Britney expressed she's a bit shaken up after the incident that happened," the insider explained to E! News shortly after the incident.
Spears and Alexander were wed for just 55 hours in January 2004 before having their marriage annulled. Their early 2000s Las Vegas nuptials respectively marked both Spears’ and Alexander’s first marriage.