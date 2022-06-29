Newlywed Glow! Sam Asghari Calls Wedding To Britney Spears A 'Fairytale': 'It Was Way Overdue For Us'

"She's amazing, she's doing great," the 28-year-old actor said of Spears, whom he met in 2016 while filming the music video for her song “Slumber Party.” Although Asghari confessed that he’s still getting used to married life — "the husband thing hasn't hit me yet,” he shared — it seems the reality of the couple’s “fairytale” wedding has already sunk in.

Taking place at their home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., with a star-studded guest list including Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore, the model described their nuptials as being "surreal."

"It was way overdue for us," Asghari explained, seemingly referencing Spears’ 13-year conservatorship, in which the star testified that she was not allowed to "get married and have a baby" in a June 2021 court appearance. The conservatorship was ultimately terminated the following November.

"We imagined this thing being a fairytale, and it was,” the Black Monday star continued. "And we wanted to celebrate with, you know, our loved ones, our close people. We wanted to just celebrate, and that's what we did."