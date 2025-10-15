Britney Spears Posts About 'Finding a New Family' After Kevin Federline 'Sounds the Alarm' About Her Well-Being

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears seems to be sending a message after her ex-husband Kevin Federline spoke out about concerns for her well-being.

On Tuesday, October 14, Federline gave an interview where he discussed the pop star’s current state and how it may be affecting their two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston Federline.

Source: @maddie2watson/Instagram;MEGA Britney Spears shared a cryptic post after Kevin Federline spoke about her well-being.

“I’m really worried. I’m absolutely, as a father, terrified that one day I might wake up and my sons are going to have to deal with the unimaginable,” the former backup dancer shared. “I kind of have to sound the alarm that I truly feel that somehow, some way, I just wish that their mom would get help.”

Kevin said he’s stayed quiet for years “for the sake of his family” and even tried to help their children build a relationship with the "Toxic" hitmaker. “I pray to God every day that she gets the help that she needs or makes up and realizes that you have two sons right there in front of you that are screaming for a life with you,” he said. “I want Britney to be around for [our] children for a long time.” Not long after his remarks went public, Britney appeared to address the topic with a cryptic Instagram post.

Source: MEGA Britney Spears seems to clap back at her ex's recent interview.

She shared what looked like an AI-generated photo of an ocean floor, writing, “The ocean will always remain a mystery to us all, and the secrets that are left to find !!! There is so much we still don’t know or have yet to discover, that’s how vast and beautiful Mother Nature is!!! Useless information to some, but I am actually very interested!!! The unknown and undiscovered all comes with imagination, really. Was it manifested? Or is it real? Even Santa Claus... is he fake or real boys and girls ??? 🌹🌹🌹.”

Source: ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT

She then added what many fans believe was a pointed message toward her family. “Psss... honor thy mother and father, but always protect your heart. Only honor them if they have sacredly honored you !!! If not, you find a new family 🤷‍♀️😂😹,” she concluded.

Source: MEGA;@britneyspears/Instagram Kevin Federline’s upcoming memoir details his concerns for the pop star's mental health.

These all come just days before the October 21 release of his upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew, where he opens up about his years with the pop icon and their children. In excerpts reported by The New York Times, Kevin claimed the boys once came to him with troubling stories about their mother. “They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ‘Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand,” Kevin allegedly wrote. “Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation.”

Elsewhere in the book, Kevin expressed fears that Britney’s situation is “racing toward something irreversible.” He continued, “It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s OK. From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour. Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces.”

Source: MEGA Britney Spears hinted about 'finding a new family' on Instagram.

He also suggested that the “Free Britney” movement — which helped end her 13-year conservatorship — may have done more harm than good. “Now, more than ever, [our children] need your support. I’ve been their buffer for years, but now it’s bigger than me,” he wrote. “It’s time to sound the alarm.”

Britney, who shared her side of the story in her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, previously said Kevin “took my world away from me” during their custody battle. “He knocked the breath out of me. And my family did not hold me,” she wrote.