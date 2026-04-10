Britney Spears' 'Fragile' State Exposed as She Posts Bikini Dance Video After DUI Arrest

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Britney Spears is back in bikini mode, but sparked concern after revealing her "fragile" state a month after her DUI arrest. "When peeps try to make you larger than life… tell them to BOW 🙇‍♂️ If I ever showed them the fragility of my real heart," Spears, 44, captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, April 9.

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Britney Spears Revealed Her 'Fragile' Heart

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears opened about the 'fragile' state of her heart.

In the photo, the "Toxic" singer kept things casual in a red-and-white plaid flannel, pairing the laid-back look with dark blue capris, rectangular glasses and gray Birkinstocks sandals. Spears styled her blonde hair in a chic half-up, half-down look, beaming as she posed with her hands on her hips.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears showed off her curves in a yellow bikini.

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Britney Spears Danced in Yellow Bikini

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears shared a video of herself dancing in a yellow bikini.

Hours later, Spears followed up the post by sharing a video of herself dancing in a yellow bikini. "🧂🧂," she captioned the footage of herself dancing the EDM hit "We No Speak Americano." Throughout the more than one-minute video clip, Spears twirled and rolled her hips, putting on a black top hat mid-performance.

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Britney Spears Was Arrested in March

Source: MEGA Britney Spears was arrested after officers noticed her vehicle swerving 'in and out of lanes.'

Spears' confession about her "fragile" state comes more than one month after her arrest on March 4. The "Circus" singer was taken into custody after police caught her swerving her black BMW 430i "in and out of lanes" and "speeding" at around 9:30 p.m. in Ventura County, Calif., according to a dispatch call. Spears was booked on suspicion of "driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol" after showing "impairment" following a "series of field sobriety tests," according to a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol. Spears was released in the early morning hours of March 5, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Britney Spears Addressed Recent Arrest

Source: MEGA A rep for Britney Spears called her arrest an 'unfortunate incident.'