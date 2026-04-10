Britney Spears' 'Fragile' State Exposed as She Posts Bikini Dance Video After DUI Arrest
April 10 2026, Updated 7:32 p.m. ET
Britney Spears is back in bikini mode, but sparked concern after revealing her "fragile" state a month after her DUI arrest.
"When peeps try to make you larger than life… tell them to BOW 🙇♂️ If I ever showed them the fragility of my real heart," Spears, 44, captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, April 9.
Britney Spears Revealed Her 'Fragile' Heart
In the photo, the "Toxic" singer kept things casual in a red-and-white plaid flannel, pairing the laid-back look with dark blue capris, rectangular glasses and gray Birkinstocks sandals.
Spears styled her blonde hair in a chic half-up, half-down look, beaming as she posed with her hands on her hips.
Britney Spears Danced in Yellow Bikini
Hours later, Spears followed up the post by sharing a video of herself dancing in a yellow bikini.
"🧂🧂," she captioned the footage of herself dancing the EDM hit "We No Speak Americano."
Throughout the more than one-minute video clip, Spears twirled and rolled her hips, putting on a black top hat mid-performance.
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Britney Spears Was Arrested in March
Spears' confession about her "fragile" state comes more than one month after her arrest on March 4.
The "Circus" singer was taken into custody after police caught her swerving her black BMW 430i "in and out of lanes" and "speeding" at around 9:30 p.m. in Ventura County, Calif., according to a dispatch call.
Spears was booked on suspicion of "driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol" after showing "impairment" following a "series of field sobriety tests," according to a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol.
Spears was released in the early morning hours of March 5, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Britney Spears Addressed Recent Arrest
A rep for the Crossroads actress addressed the DUI arrest, calling it "an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable."
"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life," her rep said in a statement. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."
Spears' rep reported that her two sons were "going to be spending time with her," adding, "Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being."