Unpacking Britney Spears' Biggest Scandals — From Legal Troubles to Public Meltdowns

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Britney Spears Drove a Car With Baby on Her Lap

Source: MEGA Britney Spears' life has been shaped by a series of controversies.

In 2006, Britney Spears sparked outrage when she drove with her then-infant son, Sean Preston Federline, on her lap instead of securing him in a car seat. Photos of the incident were released in public, showing the "Toxic" singer holding her SUV's steering wheel with one hand and her four-month-old baby in the other. There was another person sitting in the passenger seat. After the backlash, Spears released a statement explaining she only did it because of a "horrifying, frightful encounter with the paparazzi." "I was terrified that this time the physically aggressive paparazzi would put both me and my baby in danger," said Spears. "I instinctively took measures to get my baby and me out of harm’s way, but the paparazzi continued to stalk us. I love my child and would do anything to protect him."

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Britney Spears and Madonna Kissed at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards

Source: MEGA Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dated from 1999 to 2002.

Spears made headlines when she and Madonna shared a passionate kiss while performing with Christina Aguilera at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. The camera crew decided to cut away from the Queen of Pop's smooch with Aguilera to show Justin Timberlake and the audience's reaction. "Oprah asked Madonna about it. The kiss was treated as a huge cultural moment — 'Britney kissing Madonna!' — and it got us both a lot of attention," Spears wrote in her memoir, The Woman in Me, years after the shocking performance.

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Britney Spears Married Jason Alexander — And Divorced Him Hours Later

Source: MEGA Britney Spears opened up about her marriage to Jason Alexander in her memoir.

The "…Baby One More Time" singer married Jason Alexander in Las Vegas, Nev., on January 3, 2004. Fifty-five hours later, they annulled their union. "It was just so crazy, man. We were just looking at each other and said, 'Let's do something wild, crazy. Let's go get married, just for the h--- of it,'" Alexander told Access Hollywood. Meanwhile, Spears noted in The Woman in Me that she decided to tie the knot because she was "very drunk" and "very bored."

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Britney Spears Had Breakdowns in Public

Source: MEGA Britney Spears' fans grew concern about her erratic behavior.

The performer showed bizarre behavior in public amid her struggles with addiction and undisclosed mental illness following her divorce from Kevin Federline. In 2007, she decided to shave her head at a California hair salon before attacking a photographer's car using an umbrella. Reflecting on the events that happened at the time, she said it was an act of rebellion following years of voyeurism and media scrutiny she suffered from. "My long hair was a big part of what people liked — I knew that," Britney wrote in her book. "I knew a lot of guys thought long hair was hot. Shaving my head was a way of saying to the world: F--- you. You want me to be pretty for you? F--- you. You want me to be good for you? F--- you. You want me to be your dream girl? F--- you."

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Britney Spears' 5150 Hold

Source: MEGA The incident marked a major turning point that led to the establishment of her court-ordered conservatorship.

The "Criminal" songstress was placed on a 72-hour mental lockdown after she locked herself in a room with one of her children. Police said she appeared to be "under the influence of an unknown substance," and she was immediately put on 5150 hold for evaluation.

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Britney Spears' Conservatorship Was Full of Drama

Source: MEGA The conservatorship remained in place for 13 years.

Following her second psychiatric hold, Britney's father, Jamie Spears, petitioned for an emergency temporary conservatorship in February 2008. The legal status was permanently implemented in October 2008, granting the patriarch the oversight of her estate and health. Her attorney, Andrew Wallet, was also assigned to manage her financial assets. Thirteen years later, Britney requested the court to end the conservatorship during a 2021 hearing. A judge granted the termination on November 12, 2021.

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Britney Spears Entered Into a Public Spat With Her Loved Ones

Source: MEGA Britney Spears said she is lucky to be alive with how her family treated her 'once in [her] life and now I'm scared of them.'

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Before and after the conservatorship ended, the "Sometimes" singer found herself exchanging tirades with her loved ones. For instance, she called her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears a "scum" for allegedly cashing in on her story in her book Things I Should Have Said and on her Good Morning America appearance. Amid their feud, Britney also began a legal battle with Jamie, who accused her of being "irresponsible with her money." Her relationship with her parents and her sibling had seemingly improved as she began reconnecting with them over the past few months.

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Britney Spears Was Under Probe for Battery in 2021

Source: MEGA The employee in question was not injured.

In August 2021, authorities said Britney was put under investigation for battery after she allegedly walloped a staff member at her California home. Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, addressed the claims in a statement. "This is overblown sensational tabloid fodder — nothing more than a manufactured 'he said, she said’ regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever," said Mathew. "Anyone can make an accusation, but this should have been closed immediately."

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Britney Spears Shared a Since-Deleted Audio Clip

Source: MEGA She also shared why she declined to do a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Britney posted — and then deleted — a 22-minute audio clip on her YouTube channel in 2022. In the audio, she spoke about the court-ordered conservatorship and dropped several bombshells, including the trauma her family allegedly caused. "I’m sharing this because I want people to know I’m only human. I do feel victimized after these experiences, and how can I mend this if I don’t talk about it?" she said at the end of the clip. "If you’re a weird introvert oddball like me who feels alone a lot of the time, and you needed to hear a story like this today, so you don’t feel alone, know that my life has been far from easy and you’re not alone."

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Britney Spears Has Continuously Raised Eyebrows With Her Social Media Posts

Source: MEGA Britney Spears' Instagram page was deleted after her DUI arrest.

After the end of her conservatorship, Britney has unceasingly shared bizarre Instagram updates that have left everyone concerned about her well-being. For instance, she uploaded a video of herself dancing while waving two large knives in September 2023. She was only wearing a crop top and white underwear in the clip. "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today," Britney reminded her followers. "Don't worry they are NOT real knives!!! Halloween is soon." She has also deactivated her Instagram page several times, leading fans to contact the police to perform wellness checks. After one incident, she told her fans things "went a little too far" and that her privacy was invaded. "This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media," Britney said. "During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B." Additionally, Britney has constantly uploaded sultry videos and photos of herself, with only emojis maintain her modesty.

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Britney Spears Had a Strained Relationship With Kevin Federline

Source: MEGA Kevin Federline claimed Sean Preston and Jayden James did not want to see their mother.

In October 2025, Kevin released his first tell-all, You Thought You Knew, which included shocking allegations against Britney. Among the most shocking parts was his assertion the #FreeBritney movement "got it wrong." "All of those people who put so much effort into that should now put the same energy into the Save Britney movement. Because this is no longer about freedom. It's about survival," he wrote. He also alleged Britney used to watch their children sleep while holding a knife. "They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — 'Oh, you're awake?' — with a knife in her hand," he divulged. "Then she'd turn around and pad off without explanation." His other claims included allegations that Britney drank while breastfeeding their children and cheated on him with a female dancer. The "Womanizer" singer responded to the claims in a statement, writing, "I 100 percent beg to differ the way he is literally attacking me in his interviews. If truth be told the man in the interview went STRAIGHT TO the SOURCE and said it CLEAR AS DAY … no money from Britney for 5 years you trying to get paid that's what general America is saying weird you both have moved on… your kids are adults it's a different world now … why is HE SO ANGRY … and what's scary is he's convincing." Britney shared another lengthy post on X accusing Kevin of profiting from her pain.

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Britney Spears Swerved While Driving

Source: MEGA Britney Spears raised concerns before her DUI arrest.

In October 2025, the "Hold Me Closer" singer alarmed fans when video footage showing her swerving dangerously into other lanes while driving home after a night out with a friend. She later claimed the woman in the video was a look-alike. On the other hand, the restaurant manager alleged Britney was not intoxicated at the time. "Britney was just chatting with her friend and fans the whole time," Oliver Wynn told Us Weekly. "They were very chatty."

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Britney Spears Arrested for DUI

Source: MEGA Britney Spears reportedly visited a hospital after the arrest.