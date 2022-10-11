Britney Spears Admits She Would 'Give Anything' To See What It 'Feels Like' To Slap Someone
If Britney Spears had a wish list, it's safe to say that being able to slap someone would be on the top of it.
The princess of pop candidly admitted she would love to see what it feels like to lay a hand on someone else in a bizarre Instagram post on Monday, October 9. Britney expressed her unusual desire alongside a clip of 2005's Monster-in-Law in which a young Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez get in a disagreement that results in the two repeatedly slapping the other across the face.
"I swear I've never slapped anyone my whole life !!! I WOULD GIVE ANYTHING TO SEE WHAT THAT FEELS LIKE ... JUST SAYING !!!" the "Toxic" songstress captioned her post, which received mixed reactions from fans.
'GO F**K YOURSELF': BRITNEY SPEARS SLAMS MOM LYNNE'S APOLOGY, TELLS HER DOCTORS TO 'BURN IN HELL'
Many replied to Britney's caption with suggestions on who she should take aim at, with one writing, "You gotta try it! May I suggest your sister?" referring to Jamie Lynn Spears. Another wrote: "Tomorrow isn’t promised, go 👋🏻 your sister today."
A third chimed in, "I don’t condone violence but I can think of a few ppl you should be legally allowed to slap like this," with a fourth adding, "One slap for Jamie Lynn."
Britney has been very vocal about what she has been through at the hands of her estranged family during her near-14-year-long conservatorship, with her dad, Jamie Spears, acting as the conservator of her estate until he was suspended in September 2021.
Aside from declaring Jamie should be locked up for the alleged abuse she endured while in the legal bind, Britney accused her little sister of doing nothing to help her get out of the conservatorship and lying in her memoir, as well as during bombshell interviews in which she claimed she tried to help the pop star.
SHORT HAIR DON'T CARE! BRITNEY SPEARS TEASES NEW CHOP IN STEAMY BEACH CLIP
Britney has also taken aim at her mom, Lynne Spears, claiming she played a passive role by allowing things to play out in the way they did, noting that she basically "abandoned her."
Lynne recently tried apologizing to her daughter after the blonde beauty noted in an Instagram post that "a genuine apology" from her brood would help her get closure on their family drama — but Britney was having none of it.
After Lynne commented, "I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years!" and begged Britney to unblock her so they can speak face-to-face, the "Gimme More" singer told her mom to "go f**k herself" in another Instagram post.