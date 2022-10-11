Britney Spears Admits She Would 'Give Anything' To See What It 'Feels Like' To Slap Someone

If Britney Spears had a wish list, it's safe to say that being able to slap someone would be on the top of it.

The princess of pop candidly admitted she would love to see what it feels like to lay a hand on someone else in a bizarre Instagram post on Monday, October 9. Britney expressed her unusual desire alongside a clip of 2005's Monster-in-Law in which a young Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez get in a disagreement that results in the two repeatedly slapping the other across the face.